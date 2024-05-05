May 5, 2024
Marco Rubio dodges question if he would leave Florida to be on Donald Trump’s ticket

Jacob Ogles

He discussed the folly of speculation and the weaponization of the courts, but did not answer.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio dodged a question whether he’d leave Florida to be Donald Trump’s running mate.

During a live interview on Fox News Sunday, host Shannon Bream pressed Florida’s senior Senator on rumors he’s on the former President’s short list for Vice President.

“There may be a technical glitch with having two people from the same state when it comes down to an electoral college vote,” Bream noted, referencing a long-debated constitutional concern. “Would you leave the state of Florida or change your residency if you were asked to join the ticket?”

The Miami Republican changed the subject multiple times without answering yes or no to the question. Instead, he turned discussion to whether Trump’s ongoing trial in New York is politically motivated.

“Leaving me aside for a moment, I think that before anyone decides to move from their state, you better make sure you move to a state where there’s not some DA (district attorney) that makes a career after going after Republicans,” he said, “because what we’re seeing all over the country right now is the weaponization of our criminal justice system.”

He went on to say the politics around the hush money trial were well documented, repeating allegations made by Trump himself in the case. That included inferences that New York Judge Juan Merchan supports President Joe Biden’s re-election, New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg had ill motives bringing charges, and the case was intentionally being tried in New York City in the “most liberal county in America on ridiculous charges.”

“The rest of the world is watching that saying, you know, this is the stuff that America used to sanction other countries for doing well, it’s happening here in America. But But I think that that’s something that we need to be focused on because I do think that has an impact on people’s thinking about getting into politics.”

He also suggested questions of Vice President prospects were meaningless.

“The vice presidential choice for Donald Trump is going to be made by one person and that’s Donald Trump,” Rubio said, “and all this other stuff is just speculation.”

But with a Republican National Committee meeting in Florida this weekend, Rubio said he was confidence Trump had other good options for a running mate and for Cabinet appointments.

Bream, clearly spotlighting none of that answered her question, circled back to the original topic.

“So if you do move, not to New York,” Bream said, “that won’t be your choice. We got that.”

“That’s a pretty good guess,” Rubio replied.

“If you decide that you have anything to tell us about that, or if you, you know, want to consider your residency elsewhere, let us know,” Bream said.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

Categories