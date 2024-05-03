May 3, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Federal government sues over toxic cleanup in Seminole County
Stock image via Adobe.

Gabrielle RussonMay 3, 20244min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis OK’s legislation aimed at avoiding taxes on cash app transactions

HeadlinesTampa Bay

USF, TECO honor long history of collaboration with new clean energy research center

HeadlinesInfluence

Debut ‘alligator super hunt’ application process begins

Allegory of justice
It's unclear how much the cleanup costs are at the polluted Longwood site.

The federal government is suing to recover environmental cleanup costs on Seminole County industrial land that’s been polluted by companies for decades, according to a new lawsuit.

The 8.2 acres is located at 1222 N. U.S. Hwy. 17-92 in Longwood near the Big Tree Park.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) “has determined that there may be an imminent and substantial endangerment to the public health or welfare or the environment because of a release of hazardous substances or a threatened release of hazardous substances at and from the Site,” according to the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court’s Orlando division.

The government is suing four companies: Virginia-based General Dynamics Corp., Michigan-based General Dynamics Land Systems, United Technologies Communications and Lexar Corp. The latter two don’t have corporate offices.

General Dynamics acquired the property in 1966 and manufactured circuit boards until 1979. Between 1979 to 1988, the other three companies used the property for telecommunications systems operations, the lawsuit said.

“The circuit board and/or telecommunications systems operations by Defendants employed solvents or vapor degreaser for parts cleaning, which included trichloroethylene (’TCE’),” the lawsuit said.

TCE is a chemical that causes cancer.

The EPA added the Longwood site onto a National Priorities List in 2010.

“For General Dynamics Longwood, we turned that property over to EPA because the responsible party was not responsive to us,” Tom Lubozynski, a state Department of Environmental Protection administrator, told the Orlando Sentinel at the time.

The federal government did say how much it has spent on cleanup efforts so far in the lawsuit or what it estimates the eventual cost to be in the lawsuit, and the EPA did not immediately respond to Florida Politics’ questions.

The lawsuit said the federal government should be reimbursed for the cleanup costs and the four companies are liable for the expenses plus interest. The government also asked the courts for any additional relief.

Florida Politics reached out to the corporations Friday but did not get a response for comment.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis OK's legislation aimed at avoiding taxes on cash app transactions

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    May 3, 2024 at 3:13 pm

    Cleanup got left to the state.

    And what did they state do? Clean it up? Nope! They said “Florida is good for business,” and looked the other way, proclaiming “I know nothing! I see nothing!”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
[gravityform id=”13″ title=”false” description=”false” ajax=”true”]
Categories