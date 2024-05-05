Donald Trump, RNC announce $76M raised in April

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee raised $76 million in April, the party announced.

“President Donald J. Trump is not only winning across every battleground state, but we are raising the resources necessary to deliver a victory in November,” said Trump Campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles in a joint statement.

“With half of the funds raised coming from small-dollar donors, it is clear that our base is energized. The Republican Party is united, and voters nationwide are ready to FIRE Joe Biden and elect President Donald J. Trump.”

The numbers were released at the RNC’s Spring Finance Retreat in Palm Beach. Trump hosted the event at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

April marked the first full month of fundraising since former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel stepped aside for Trump loyalists to head the party. In February, the national party announced North Carolina GOP Chair Michael Whatley and Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump would serve as the RNC’s co-chairs.

“Soaring past predictions, April defied the pundits and our naysayers with a huge fundraising haul — just like President Trump has done in poll after poll,” Whatley and Lara Trump said in a statement.

“The American people are fed up with weak Joe Biden’s failed economy, border crisis and unacceptable responses to antisemitic violence spreading across college campuses nationwide. Our team will continue working every day to exceed expectations, raise the funds we need and build an unmatched party infrastructure to prove that President Trump’s momentum is unstoppable.”

A number of polls suggest Trump is leading in battleground states, including results released last week by Emerson College showing the Republican up in seven key states.

Last week, Trump also said he would rather campaign in Florida than be in a New York courtroom and suggested the state was in play. However, he has consistently led polling in his home state, as demonstrated by a FiveThirtyEight database.

If nothing else, Palm Beach’s choice for the financial retreat shows the value of attracting donors to Florida.