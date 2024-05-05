May 5, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump, RNC announce $76M raised in April

Jacob OglesMay 5, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesNE Florida

Bad behavior: Florida NFL teams among most arrested, study

FederalHeadlines

Marco Rubio accuses Democratic donors of financing campus protests

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Dan Webster formally announces re-election effort in CD 11

Trump_Indictment_54439
Numbers were announced at the party's Spring Finance Retreat in Palm Beach.

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee raised $76 million in April, the party announced.

“President Donald J. Trump is not only winning across every battleground state, but we are raising the resources necessary to deliver a victory in November,” said Trump Campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles in a joint statement.

“With half of the funds raised coming from small-dollar donors, it is clear that our base is energized. The Republican Party is united, and voters nationwide are ready to FIRE Joe Biden and elect President Donald J. Trump.”

The numbers were released at the RNC’s Spring Finance Retreat in Palm Beach. Trump hosted the event at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

April marked the first full month of fundraising since former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel stepped aside for Trump loyalists to head the party. In February, the national party announced North Carolina GOP Chair Michael Whatley and Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump would serve as the RNC’s co-chairs.

“Soaring past predictions, April defied the pundits and our naysayers with a huge fundraising haul — just like President Trump has done in poll after poll,” Whatley and Lara Trump said in a statement.

“The American people are fed up with weak Joe Biden’s failed economy, border crisis and unacceptable responses to antisemitic violence spreading across college campuses nationwide. Our team will continue working every day to exceed expectations, raise the funds we need and build an unmatched party infrastructure to prove that President Trump’s momentum is unstoppable.”

A number of polls suggest Trump is leading in battleground states, including results released last week by Emerson College showing the Republican up in seven key states.

Last week, Trump also said he would rather campaign in Florida than be in a New York courtroom and suggested the state was in play. However, he has consistently led polling in his home state, as demonstrated by a FiveThirtyEight database.

If nothing else, Palm Beach’s choice for the financial retreat shows the value of attracting donors to Florida.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBad behavior: Florida NFL teams among most arrested, study

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
[gravityform id=”13″ title=”false” description=”false” ajax=”true”]
Categories