April 30, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump called Florida ‘in play,’ says he’d rather be campaigning here
Image via AP.

Jacob OglesApril 30, 20244min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 4.30.24: Protests — oversight — solar — puppet? — moving day

FederalHeadlines

EPA bans consumer use of a toxic chemical widely used as a paint stripper but known to cause cancer

Headlines

In unusual push, funders band together to get out grants around election work ‘early’

Donald Trump court
At least one Florida Democrat says on this, and only this, they agree with the presumptive GOP nominee.

Former President Donald Trump said he should be campaigning in Florida instead of sitting through a New York trial. Florida Democrats agree.

During a press conference outside the New York State Supreme Court, the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee for President asserted the trial was intentionally keeping him off the campaign trail.

“I’m going to go into the icebox now and sit for about eight hours or nine hours,” Trump told reporters. “I would much rather be in Georgia. I’d much rather be in Florida. I much rather be in states that are in play, states that I’d like to be able to campaign in.”

Trump was maintaining an assertion the current New York trial, where he was just held in contempt for violating a gag order and fined, that his prosecution is effectively election interference.

But Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried pounced on the comments as confirmation that Florida remains a battleground state.

“Wow, for the first time and I am sure the last, Trump said something I agree with,” she posted on X, specifically endorsing that Florida is in play in 2024.

“Maybe that explains why Trump would tolerate being in a room with DeSanctimonious.”

Fried referenced a nickname given to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis when both were running against one another for the Republican nomination.

DeSantis suspended his campaign in January, and met with Trump this weekend in South Florida to offer him support on the campaign trail and with fundraising.

Many national analysts, though, suggest there’s a lot of reason to believe Florida is not “in play,” and many swing state polls have left the Sunshine State out entirely.

Trump won Florida in 2020 despite losing other battlegrounds and the national popular vote. Additionally, Florida Republicans have grown a first-ever advantage in registered voters in the state to nearly a 900,000-voter edge.

But there are signs both parties will make a push to win Florida’s 30 electoral votes. Democratic President Joe Biden last week campaigned in Tampa, focusing on the state’s looming six-week abortion ban, which goes into effect Wednesday.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis says New York 'reeks of marijuana,' mocks medical cannabis for 'back injuries'

nextU.S. drug control agency will move to reclassify marijuana in a historic shift

One comment

  • KathrynA

    April 30, 2024 at 2:09 pm

    Thank goodness, he is a bit “tied up”–it’s enough to have Randy Fine, Rick Scott and Matt Gaetz spreading their lies and hate.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories