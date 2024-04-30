April 30, 2024
Gov. DeSantis says New York ‘reeks of marijuana,’ mocks medical cannabis for ‘back injuries’

A.G. GancarskiApril 30, 20244min2

DeSantis AP
'Do you want to walk down the street here and smell it? Do you want to not be able to take your family out to dinner?'

Florida’s Governor is again weighing in on a constitutional amendment that could allow for recreational cannabis.

He thinks it stinks. Literally. And Ron DeSantis is using pungent results in other states to prove his point about the the Adult Personal Use of Marijuana citizen initiative, which could expand the current retail model beyond medical necessity, allowing visitors to the state and residents without qualifying conditions access to the product.

“Look what’s happened in Denver, Colorado. Look what’s happened in Los Angeles, New York City. You know, I’ve talked to people that have moved from New York and they’re like, they used to have, you know, an apartment somewhere and it used to (smell differently). Now, what does it reek of? It reeks of marijuana. I don’t want the state to be reeking of marijuana,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis has said he opposes legalization for a variety of reasons, including saying while on the campaign trail last year during his presidential campaign that today’s product is “too potent” and that dealers can “throw fentanyl in.”

“What I don’t like about it is if you go to some of these places that have done it, the stench when you’re out there, I mean, it smells so putrid,” he told reporters in 2022.

“If you look at some of the stuff that’s now coming down, there’s a lot of really bad things in it. It’s not necessarily what you would’ve had 30 years ago when someone’s in college and they’re doing something. You have some really, really bad stuff in there, so I think having the ability to identify that, I think, that’s safety, and quite frankly when you get into some of that stuff, it’s not medicinal at that point for sure,” DeSantis said, in response to a reporter’s question in 2021.

In addition to the olfactory uh-oh, DeSantis also again suggested that certain medical patients don’t legitimately have qualifying conditions during remarks Tuesday.

“I mean, you know, they have these back ailments and like I’m not saying none of them are legit, but some of them clearly they’re doing it to get the card. Like we know that some of this goes on and yet why would we want to have more? Do you want to walk down the street here and smell it? Do you want to not be able to take your family out to dinner?”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    April 30, 2024 at 1:40 pm

    Rhonda must be spending too much time with The Donaldzzzzzzzzzz if he thinks weed is what New York smells like.

    Also, there he goes again, Dr Rhonda knows all of everything in the medical field despite an Ivy League law degree and a history of failed legislation being overturned and overturned and overturned despite legislation being their Ivy League paperwork declaring law as their area of expertise.

    Rhonda doesn’t even know law despite a law degree. What in TF makes the little guy think he knows medicine?

    Is there an official term for whatever the opposite of Imposter’s Syndrome is? Oh, yes, I think there is! It’s “Republican,” isn’t it? Entirely unqualified dipsticks claim they’re experts in everything and maybe even believe it? Yep. That’s Republicans!

    Reply

  • KathrynA

    April 30, 2024 at 2:36 pm

    I’m not a big fan of anything that affects one’s thinking, but guess he hasn’t been out and about in Florida as one can smell weed about anywhere and his sheriffs can probably attest to the fact that it is widely used here too–not just New York, the state he likes to blame for everything.

    Reply

