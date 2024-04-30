Gov. DeSantis in lather over Title IX bathroom rule changes

Gov. Ron DeSantis again is ripping changes to Title IX imposed by President Joe Biden’s administration.
At issue for Florida’s Governor is new, allegedly unconstitutional language that protects people on the grounds of “sexual orientation” and “gender identity,” the latter of which the state of Florida argues is immutably established at birth.
“The bottom line is this: injecting men into women’s bathrooms and locker rooms is not good for women. Injecting boys into girls’ sports is not good for girls. And so this is bad policy, but it’s also not constitutional,” DeSantis said Tuesday in Tampa, as he backed the Attorney General’s suit challenging the federal language for which he has already vowed the state will not “comply.”
Ashley Moody joined counterparts from Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina in making the case that “gender identity” and “sexual orientation” have nothing to do with how sex is defined traditionally and that language declaring sex at birth as “null and void” is problematic.
“Biden’s new Title IX rules shred protections for women — that so many fought for over decades. The idea that young girls can now legally be forced to undress in the same room with males in what is supposed to be a safe space like a locker room, that a young woman could be randomly assigned a roommate that is a biological male with little to no say over the matter, or that biological men would be eligible for women’s scholarships is ludicrous,” Moody said.
“To ensure safety and fairness, Florida will aggressively fight Biden, who refuses to think through the real-world consequences before overhauling regulations,” Moody added, referring to what would happen in female locker rooms and restrooms if transgender athletes were recognized as the gender for which they identify.
DeSantis has been aggressive in protecting cisgender girls and women against what he sees as threats from the transgender community.
On the first day of Pride Month in 2021, DeSantis signed SB 1028, a measure that bans transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.
Last year, the Governor signed legislation restricting the use of pronouns in schools that don’t correspond with a person’s sex assigned at birth.
2 comments
PeterH
April 30, 2024 at 2:00 pm
DeSantis can’t soften the harm to transgender Americans he has inflicted! In the wake of their abortion rights reversal……Republican governors met in 2022 and searched for a new powerless, insignificant, disposable minority to use as a political wedge issue. Republicans pretend to care about parental responsibility, freedom or choice……and Republicans like to pretend they know more than psychologists, psychiatrists and medical experts.
Follow the money
April 30, 2024 at 2:42 pm
This was like Christmas for D. I think what they really want is a back door to further defund Florida schools. If they use this as a way to lose federal funding for Florida schools then they can gain total control. Worst case scenario for them it’s red meat and fundraising. Best case for them, a full state takeover and secession from federal oversight. The shift to charter schools and the hollowing out of public education means they can put taxpayers on the hook for funding privately owned charter corporations (their buddies and all fingers in the pie) where it’s publicly funded but privately owned and with private profits. That is the ultimate goal. If you don’t believe me research it yourself, they are super proud of it. So if the universities lose federal funds then the state will have more of a stranglehold on the management of those assets and continue to install their cronies and ransack the institutions for further private profit and political control. New college was just a test run. This isn’t even about “the kids” or even using as a wedge issue. It is always about ransacking public institutions for private profit and control.