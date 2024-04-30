Gov. DeSantis in lather over Title IX bathroom rule changes

Gov. Ron DeSantis again is ripping changes to Title IX imposed by President Joe Biden’s administration.

At issue for Florida’s Governor is new, allegedly unconstitutional language that protects people on the grounds of “sexual orientation” and “gender identity,” the latter of which the state of Florida argues is immutably established at birth.

“The bottom line is this: injecting men into women’s bathrooms and locker rooms is not good for women. Injecting boys into girls’ sports is not good for girls. And so this is bad policy, but it’s also not constitutional,” DeSantis said Tuesday in Tampa, as he backed the Attorney General’s suit challenging the federal language for which he has already vowed the state will not “comply.”

Ashley Moody joined counterparts from Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina in making the case that “gender identity” and “sexual orientation” have nothing to do with how sex is defined traditionally and that language declaring sex at birth as “null and void” is problematic.

“Biden’s new Title IX rules shred protections for women — that so many fought for over decades. The idea that young girls can now legally be forced to undress in the same room with males in what is supposed to be a safe space like a locker room, that a young woman could be randomly assigned a roommate that is a biological male with little to no say over the matter, or that biological men would be eligible for women’s scholarships is ludicrous,” Moody said.

“To ensure safety and fairness, Florida will aggressively fight Biden, who refuses to think through the real-world consequences before overhauling regulations,” Moody added, referring to what would happen in female locker rooms and restrooms if transgender athletes were recognized as the gender for which they identify.

DeSantis has been aggressive in protecting cisgender girls and women against what he sees as threats from the transgender community.

On the first day of Pride Month in 2021, DeSantis signed SB 1028, a measure that bans transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.

Last year, the Governor signed legislation restricting the use of pronouns in schools that don’t correspond with a person’s sex assigned at birth.