Gov. DeSantis signs bill banning transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports

At a Christian school on Jacksonville’s Westside, Gov. Ron DeSantis, on the first day of Pride Month, signed Senate Bill 1028, a bill that bans transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.

Asked about the timing of the bill signing, DeSantis contended there was no hidden message to LGBTQ people in signing one of the most controversial bills of his tenure.

“First of all, it’s not me saying anything other than we’re going to protect fairness in women’s sports. We believe that t’s important to have integrity in the competition. And we think it’s important that they be able to compete on a level playing field,” DeSantis said, as applause drowned out his answer, and a reporter who asked the question was hustled to the back of the room by a staffer.

The Governor, surrounded by student-athletes from the school and flanked by myriad state legislators, said the legislation was “protecting the fairness and the integrity of female athletics.”

“Girls are gonna play girls’ sports,” DeSantis said. “Boys are going to play boys’ sports.”

The Governor told a rapt crowd and a bank of television cameras that the decision was “based off biology, not off ideology,” with gender ultimately reflected on the “birth certificate at the time of birth.”

Females who have been discriminated against have recourse to civil remedies in the legislation, and the goal is to avoid “blatantly unfair track races” and the like.

DeSantis also saber-rattled at the National Collegiate Athletic Association, which is opposed to trans sports ban legislation and has pulled events elsewhere.

DeSantis, a major supporter of sports by almost any metric, vowed to “stand up to groups like the NCAA who think they can dictate” how Florida runs its athletic events.

“We won’t be cowed,” DeSantis promised.

“Just let me say very clearly that in Florida, we’re going to do what’s right. We’ll stand up to corporations; they’re not going to dictate the policies of this state. We’ll stand up to groups like the NCAA who think they should be able to dictate the policies of different states. We won’t be cowed. We will stand strong,” DeSantis said.

“If the price of that is we lose an event or two, I would choose to protect our young girls every day of the week and twice on Sunday,” DeSantis said.

The ban appeared dead until it was added as an amendment to a bill regarding charter schools. That bill proved a vehicle for a controversial bill that wasn’t moving in the Senate.

Ironically, SB 1028 will require cleanup. The language of this bill bans student-athletes from monetizing their name, image, and likeness until July 2022. DeSantis, noting that college coaches have told recruiters of the benefit, said that another bill he will sign will move up the date of the NIL legislation to July 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, the state will have to defend this law in court, with the Human Rights Campaign being the first to announce a suit will be filed.

“The Human Rights Campaign will always stand up to anti-equality forces on behalf of transgender kids, and that is exactly what we plan to do by legally challenging this ban on the participation of transgender girls and women in sports. Gov. DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are legislating based on a false, discriminatory premise that puts the safety and well-being of transgender children on the line. Transgender kids are kids; transgender girls are girls. Like all children, they deserve the opportunity to play sports with their friends and be a part of a team. Transgender youth must not be deprived of the opportunity to learn important skills of sportsmanship, healthy competition, and teamwork,” said Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David.

“The harmful provisions added to SB 1028 will not just impact transgender people in Florida. All Floridians will have to face the consequences of this anti-transgender legislation — including economic harm, expensive taxpayer-funded legal battles, and a tarnished reputation. In Florida, we are ensuring that there are legal consequences to pay for being on the wrong side of history.”