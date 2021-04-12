   

NCAA fires warning shot over transgender sports restrictions
Image via AP .

Jason DelgadoApril 12, 20214min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

White House grades states’ infrastructure as it pushes bill

2022Headlines

Michael Waltz has more than $1M banked for FL CD 6 reelection bid

HeadlinesTallahassee

Florida State University leads bar exam pass rate in February

NCAA
"We will continue to closely monitor these situations," the NCAA warned.

The NCAA put states, including Florida, on notice Monday, warning they may reconsider championship events in states that ban transgender women from competing in sports.

The warning shot comes a day before the Florida House takes up legislation (HB 1475) that would bar transgender women from competing in high school or collegiate sports. Republican Rep. Kaylee Tuck of Lake Placid is the bill sponsor.

“When determining where championships are held, NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected,” the NCAA Board of Governors wrote in a press release. “We will continue to closely monitor these situations to determine whether NCAA championships can be conducted in ways that are welcoming and respectful of all participants.”

Under Tuck’s proposal, The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, transgender student-athletes would be required to compete on teams aligned with their biological sex.

Notably, the bill prohibits transgender females from competing on female teams but does not bar transgender men from competing on a male team.

The proposal flies in the face of NCAA “values” and policy, the release suggested.

“Our approach — which requires testosterone suppression treatment for transgender women to compete in women’s sports — embraces the evolving science on this issue and is anchored in participation policies of both the International Olympic Committee and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee,” the NCAA wrote.

The warning should come as no surprise to lawmakers.

In 2017, the NCAA moved to boycott championship events in North Carolina.

The decision came in response to a state law requiring transgender individuals to use public restrooms aligned with their sex at birth.

North Carolina and the NCAA later reached an agreement, but not before costing the state roughly $3.76 billion.

Moreover, Florida Democrats have consistently warned Republicans the legislation will likely bring Florida economic pain.

Roughly 25 other Republican-led states are sponsoring similar legislation, according to a staff analysis.

The NCAA’s full statement can be found online.

The NCAA’s shot-across-the-bow underscores the growing rise of corporate activism in recent years – a trend Gov. Ron DeSantis lamented on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at the Florida Capitol, the Republican Governor criticized the increasing presence of CEOs in social and political arenas.

“Our process is governed by people that get elected and that are trying their best.” DeSantis said. “It is not to be represented and governed by large corporations and so that is not going to be the policy in Florida.”

In his remarks, DeSantis noted the MLB’s decision to pull the All Star Game from Atlanta earlier this month after the state controversial overhauled election laws.

Post Views: 69

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMichael Waltz has more than $1M banked for FL CD 6 reelection bid

nextWhite House grades states’ infrastructure as it pushes bill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories