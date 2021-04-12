Gov. DeSantis jabs at corporate activism

Gov. Ron DeSantis continued his crusade against the “aggressive woke ideological left” on Monday, this time criticizing Corporate America’s response to Georgia’s controversial election law bill.

“When you politicize every aspect of our lives, that is not healthy for society,” DeSantis said. “That exacerbates and contributes to polarization and divisions, and it’s ultimately not going to be in the best interest of a lot of these companies.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a sweeping bill in March to overhaul the state’s voting election laws. The bill ushers several changes including a new photo ID requirement.

More than 100 corporations including Atlanta-based Delta and Coca-Cola issued statements against the bill since its passage.

The passage also prompted the MLB to pull the All-Star Game from Atlanta.

But speaking to reporters in Tallahassee, DeSantis lamented the CEOs, noting their growing role in social and political arenas.

“Our process is governed by people that get elected and that are trying their best.” DeSantis said. “It is not to be represented and governed by large corporations and so that is not going to be the policy in Florida.”

The bill’s proponents say the laws will restore voter confidence after the 2020 presidential election. Civil rights advocates, however, argue the passage is an act of voter suppression.

The Governor’s remarks come as Florida Republicans motor similar legislation.

The bills (SB90 and HB 7041) would limit access to ballot drop-boxes and require vote-by-mail applications every election cycle.

Like Georgia’s law, the Florida House proposal would also block groups from distributing “any item” — such as water — to voters in polling lines. The Senate version does not contain that language.

DeSantis implored corporations to look within themselves before involving themselves in state politics.

“Some of them are getting rich off people being persecuted overseas,” DeSantis said. “How about we talk about that?