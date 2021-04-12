   

Gov. DeSantis jabs at corporate activism
Image via Colin Hackley.

Jason DelgadoApril 12, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

NCAA fires warning shot over transgender sports restrictions

2022Headlines

Michael Waltz has more than $1M banked for FL CD 6 reelection bid

HeadlinesTallahassee

Florida State University leads bar exam pass rate in February

FLAPOL030221CH008
"That is not going to be the policy in Florida”

Gov. Ron DeSantis continued his crusade against the “aggressive woke ideological left” on Monday, this time criticizing Corporate America’s response to Georgia’s controversial election law bill.

“When you politicize every aspect of our lives, that is not healthy for society,” DeSantis said. “That exacerbates and contributes to polarization and divisions, and it’s ultimately not going to be in the best interest of a lot of these companies.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a sweeping bill in March to overhaul the state’s voting election laws. The bill ushers several changes including a new photo ID requirement.

More than 100 corporations including Atlanta-based Delta and Coca-Cola issued statements against the bill since its passage.

The passage also prompted the MLB to pull the All-Star Game from Atlanta.

But speaking to reporters in Tallahassee, DeSantis lamented the CEOs, noting their growing role in social and political arenas.

“Our process is governed by people that get elected and that are trying their best.” DeSantis said. “It is not to be represented and governed by large corporations and so that is not going to be the policy in Florida.”

The bill’s proponents say the laws will restore voter confidence after the 2020 presidential election. Civil rights advocates, however, argue the passage is an act of voter suppression.

The Governor’s remarks come as Florida Republicans motor similar legislation.

The bills (SB90 and HB 7041) would limit access to ballot drop-boxes and require vote-by-mail applications every election cycle.

Like Georgia’s law, the Florida House proposal would also block groups from distributing “any item” — such as water — to voters in polling lines. The Senate version does not contain that language.

DeSantis implored corporations to look within themselves before involving themselves in state politics.

“Some of them are getting rich off people being persecuted overseas,” DeSantis said. “How about we talk about that?

Post Views: 204

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'We're not going to be silenced': Ron DeSantis, doctors fire back after YouTube takedown

next"Ironic, right?': Nikki Fried slams Spencer Roach over THC cap proposal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories