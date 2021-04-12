   

Rick Scott invents award for Donald Trump
Trump scores a new award from U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

A.G. Gancarski
April 12, 2021

Scott Trump NRSC
Scott presented the award via the U.S. Senate campaign arm.

Donald Trump may be a former President of the United States, but the plaudits keep coming nonetheless.

The most recent example came this weekend, when the one-term Republican received an award courtesy of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

Scott, who helms the National Republican Senatorial Committee, presented the former President with the first NRSC Champion for Freedom Award this weekend, according to the Senator’s National Republican Senatorial Committee office.

“This award is presented to conservative leaders who have worked tirelessly to create good jobs, protect the values that make our country great, and stop the Democrats’ socialist agenda. As president, Donald Trump delivered for the American people by appointing three pro-Constitution judges to the Supreme Court, cutting taxes for middle-class families and job creators, and securing the border,” the press release from the NRSC explains, setting up a quote from Scott himself.

“President Trump is a proven champion for all Americans,” Scott said.

“Throughout his administration, he made clear his commitment to getting government out of the way of people’s success, paving the way for American families and job creators to reach new heights. President Trump fought for American workers, secured the border, and protected our constitutional rights. We are grateful for his service to our country and are honored to present him with the NRSC’s first Champion for Freedom award.”

The NRSC award was presented to Trump on the same weekend he made news that may or may not be in Scott’s political interest.

Scott, who has contended the so-called “civil war” in the Republican Party was “over,” was likely not mollified by the former President calling Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell a “dumb son of a b**ch” Saturday night.

Nor could Scott be encouraged by the other bombshell from the weekend in South Florida, with whispers that Trump may be eyeing his successor as Governor, Ron DeSantis, as a potential running mate if Trump runs again in 2024. DeSantis shared the stage with Trump this weekend, as noted by POLITICO Playbook, whereas Scott appeared to have given Trump his award in a private ceremony.

Prediction markets also point to a DeSantis surge, perhaps even as the 2024 nominee ahead of Trump.

The Governor is the No. 1 pick among political forecasters on PredictIt, with a yes share valued at $0.24 currently, ahead of even Trump. A Scott yes share, meanwhile, comes in at just $0.03 currently.



A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

One comment

  • Frankly

    April 12, 2021 at 11:09 am

    Democrats need to start waving the flag as much as Republicans. Reps actually believe Dems don’t love America.

    Reply



