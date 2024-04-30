Gov. DeSantis snorts, laughs when asked if abortion means Florida is in play for Joe Biden

Florida’s Governor doesn’t often laugh at press conferences, but he couldn’t resist a guffaw Tuesday in Tampa.

The question that tickled Ron DeSantis’ funny bone?

Whether Florida is in play in November given Joe Biden and Kamala Harris devoting time and attention to the state in the wake of the Heartbeat Protection Act.

The ban on abortion in most cases after the sixth week of pregnancy goes into effect Wednesday, and Democrats are staking electoral hopes on a constitutional amendment protecting the procedure up until the point of fetal viability.

The Governor noted the state has 900,000 more Republicans than Democrats, providing an “uphill climb” for Democrats, before going on to spotlight issues like interest rates, illegal immigration and inflation to say the administration is “trying to figure out everything (they) could” to counter-message.

DeSantis, who has officially made peace with likely GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump after months of acrimonious comments, sounded like a Trump surrogate as he dared Democrats to pour resources into the state in vain.

“I welcome Biden-Harris to spend a lot of money in Florida. Light up the airwaves. Do it; light it on fire. We are fine with you doing that here. But I can confidently predict that you’ll see Republican victories not just at the top of the ticket, but up and down the ballot,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis’ comments come as Harris will head to Jacksonville Wednesday to talk about abortion rights.

“The event will take place on the day the state is set to implement an abortion ban even more extreme than the one currently in effect,” read an advisory from the Biden campaign. “The Vice President will discuss the harms inflicted by state abortion bans and continue to make the case that ‘Donald Trump did this.’”

Ironically, Trump told reporters ahead of his trial hearing in New York that Florida may be in play.

“I would much rather be in Georgia and Florida. I’d much rather be in states that are in play,” the former President said Tuesday.