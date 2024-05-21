Space Force STARCOM to locate permanently at Patrick SFB in Cape Canaveral

Patrick Space Force Base will serve as the permanent headquarters for the U.S. Space Force Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM).

The Space Force last year moved its Space Training and Readiness Center to the Cape Canaveral military base. Before the location could be considered as a permanent home to the operations, the U.S. Air Force had to conduct an environmental review for the base to make sure it was suitable.

That review has been completed, and the Space Force has decided to leave STARCOM headquartered at the Cape Canaveral base.

The permanent location cements the Space Coast as a key locale for the newest branch of the military.

U.S. Rep. Bill Posey first broke news in a social media post. The base, previously Patrick Air Force Base, is located in his district, Florida’s 8th Congressional District.

“Pleased to learn that the US Air Force selected Patrick Space Force Base as the permanent headquarters for STARCOM!” he posted on X. “Proud to have worked alongside Sen. Rick Scott and Sen. Marco Rubio and (the) Florida Delegation to champion this effort.”

The proposal for locating STARCOM at Patrick SFB last year called for the relocation of training and readiness operations from Colorado. According to Posey’s office, a total of 350 personnel are expected to be permanently stationed at the base, including 69 officers, 49 enlisted members and 136 civilian personnel. STARCOM will become a primary location to train guardians, the name given to Space Force service members.

Rubio said the announcement was “great news for Florida.”

“Patrick Space Force Base has received final approval to become the permanent headquarters for STARCOM, bolstering Florida’s growing leadership in space.”

The mission for STARCOM is “to prepare the United States Space Force to prevail in competition and conflict through innovation education, training doctrine and tests.”

The Space Force also opened its regional headquarters at Tampa’s MacDill Air Force Base under U.S. Central Command.

Patrick SFP is expected to serve as the home of Space Delta 10, a unit responsible for wargaming, so that makes tactics and training a natural fit to be headquartered in Cape Canaveral.