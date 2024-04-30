April 30, 2024
Teacher union report: Average Florida teacher salary slips to 2nd-lowest nationally
Anne GeggisApril 30, 20245min2

Teach pay
Despite billions invested, average teacher pay continues to slip in national rankings.

Despite a vaunted investment of more than $4 billion to increase educators’ salaries since 2020, the state is now almost dead last in state-by-state comparisons of average teacher pay, according to the National Education Association.

The Florida Education Association (FEA) highlighted the new rankings Tuesday, from a National Education Association (NEA) report earlier this month. It shows Florida’s average public school teacher pay dropped from No. 48 nationally to No. 50 among states and Washington, D.C. Only West Virginia ranked lower than the Sunshine State, the report says.

The report shows that while Florida’s average starting teacher salary is16th among the 50 states and Washington at $47,178, the average teacher salary is not nearly above average nationally. The report shows overall average teacher salaries clock in at $53,100, with the average teacher pay overall just shy of $6,000 more than new teachers.

“Once again, despite a thriving economy, Florida is failing to prioritize the needs of students by not fairly compensating teachers and staff,” FEA President Andrew Spar said in a news release. “Time and time again, anti-education politicians say they support teachers — but the proof is undeniable: in the past five and a half years since Gov. Ron DeSantis took office, Florida’s public-school teachers have experienced a stagnant and declining average salary.”

Nationally, teacher pay increases have lagged behind inflation over the last decade, the report says.

Neither officials from the state Department of Education (DOE) nor the Governor’s Office were immediately available to comment on the rankings, which are typically released this time of year. 

In December, however, DeSantis’ budget impact on teacher pay increases brought praise from state Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr., who said DeSantis was cementing the state’s status as “the Education State.”

“Florida is ranked as the No. 1 state in the nation for education because we invest in our future,” Diaz said in a December news release after the budget was announced. “By continuing to prioritize workforce education, ensuring we have high-quality teachers, providing choice for all students and making record investments in our students, Florida will no doubt remain No. 1 in education for years to come.”

The DOE and the state’s largest teachers’ union have disagreed on data before.

 At the beginning of the school year, last August, the DOE said the number of teacher vacancies dropped by 10% since the previous year. But the FEA said teacher vacancies are at a record high. The state has been working on new pathways for teachers to get in front of a class.

“It is unacceptable that Florida ranks so close to last in the nation for teacher pay and that the teacher shortage crisis is still not being addressed,” Spar said. “Every student in Florida deserves a world class education. Every educator deserves the ability to create a better life for themselves and their loved ones.”

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected].

2 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    April 30, 2024 at 1:16 pm

    When a state is handing out bonuses and raises to every teacher for any excuse that can be dreamed up, yet teacher compensation slips anyways, that right there tells you all you need to know about State of Florida’s education policy. Florida can’t even bribe qualified teachers to keep teaching in Florida. They’re changing careers, or, or if teaching is in their blood, they’re leaving the state to teach in places that lack the ridiculousness of Rhonda Dee and his Moms For Liberty

    Reply

  • PeterH

    April 30, 2024 at 2:13 pm

    Florida classrooms are missing 7,000 teachers. Now you know the reason!

    50% of Florida’s third graders cannot read! Now you know the reason!

    Florida teachers are compelled to teach communism to first graders but are forbidden to teach 9th graders racial justice because it might hurt DeSantis’s feelings!

    Reply

