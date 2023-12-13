State to offer $5M to allow associate degree-holders to become teachers at no cost

Gov. Ron DeSantis is dedicating $5 million more to bolster a new pipeline for getting teachers in front of a class without a bachelor’s degree.

Last Session, the Legislature created another pathway to become a teacher — an apprenticeship program. Those who have an associate degree with a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and a clean background check are eligible to spend two years in a classroom under the guidance of a mentor teacher to earn their professional teacher’s certificate.

This $5 million will go toward a no-cost option for 200 people a year to become teachers, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office. The apprentices get paid like paraprofessionals and receive training without incurring educational debt. They are issued a temporary teaching certificate that gives them time to work toward their full certification.

This latest $5 million announcement comes after the state in October announced a $9 million investment in the same effort.

“Florida is proud to offer a hands-on teacher apprenticeship program that prioritizes classroom experience over university-based learning,” said DeSantis, according to a news release. “As the national leader in education, we will continue to support our teachers and make sure we have high-quality educators at every school in the state.”

Teacher shortages are happening all over the country. How much of a problem it is in Florida is the topic of some debate, however. At the beginning of the school year, last August, the Florida Department of Education said the number of teacher vacancies dropped by 10% since last year. But the state’s largest teachers union said they are at a record high.

Nevertheless, the state is starting new pathways to grow more teachers.

“Gov. DeSantis continues to prioritize Florida’s education system through innovative initiatives like the Pathways to Career Opportunities Grow Your Own Teacher Grant,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. in a prepared statement. “This funding will allow more aspiring educators to enter into a teaching career while alleviating teacher shortages.”

Legislation (HB 1035) signed earlier this year established the new apprenticeship pathway. Another measure now under consideration would make it so that someone in college, not yet holding an associate degree, would also be eligible to become a teacher through this apprenticeship program.

That legislation also established a fund that would pay bonuses to military veterans or first responders to become teaching apprentices on their way to becoming fully certified teachers.

Ten higher education institutions, both public and private, are getting the funding to bolster teacher apprentice training.

Republican Sen. Alexis Calatayud of Miami called the effort “visionary.”

“This initiative and funding allows colleges and universities to partner with their local school districts and charter schools to provide more opportunities to those aspiring to become teachers,” she said.