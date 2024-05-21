May 21, 2024
Donald Trump banks on ‘crypto army’ to close cash gap with Joe Biden
Donald Trump. Image via AP.

A.G. Gancarski

DOnald Trump
The former President is the first major party presidential candidate to take cryptocurrency.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee is offering more ways for people to donate to his campaign.

Former President Donald Trump is announcing that his campaign will take cryptocurrency, in his latest attempt to find a way to make up a cash on hand deficit against incumbent Joe Biden.

“Demonstrating President Trump’s success as a champion of American freedom and innovation, we proudly offer you a chance to contribute to the campaign with cryptocurrency. Saving our nation from Biden’s failures requires your support. As Biden piles regulations and red tape on all of us, President Trump stands ready to embrace new technologies that will Make America Great Again,” reads the Trump webpage soliciting crypto donations.

A press release from his campaign adds more verbiage to the explanation of “the first time a major party Presidential nominee has embraced cryptocurrency for donations.”

“The effort to reduce the control of government on an American’s financial decision-making is part of a seismic shift toward freedom. Today’s announcement reflects President Trump’s commitment to an agenda that values freedom over socialistic government control,” the Trump campaign contended.

“MAGA supporters, now with a new cryptocurrency option, will build a crypto army moving the campaign to victory on November 5th,” the campaign vowed.

The crypto push is an attempt to solve a comparative cash crunch.

The Biden campaign announced Monday that it has $192 million on hand, with $473 million raised in the last year, including $51 million added last month.  However, the Trump campaign raised $76 million in April, giving it the advantage over Democrats for the first month this cycle.

The Biden campaign notes a unique burn rate for Trump.

“Trump is falling behind Joe Biden with small donors and has spent more than $75 million on personal issues, instead of talking to the voters who will decide this election,” a reference to the former President’s legal entanglements such as the ongoing “hush money” trial in New York.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

