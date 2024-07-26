Delegation for 7.26.24: Netanyahu – IVF – border bash – puppy love – pay-to-slay

Florida Israeli connection

A bipartisan allegiance to Israel means Florida’s congressional delegation paid close attention to an address from Benjamin Netanyahu. The Israeli Prime Minister made the case that “for the forces of civilization to triumph, America and Israel must stand together.”

It was well-received by Florida lawmakers, for the most part.

“Make no mistake, Israel and the Jewish people are under multiple threats,” said Rep. Lois Frankel, a West Palm Beach Democrat. “As Hamas’ brutal war continues and the menace of Iran and its other proxies persist, so does the explosion of antisemitism around the world.”

Frankel is one of three Jewish members of Florida’s congressional delegation and represents a substantial Jewish population in Palm Beach County. But for the most part, support for Israel among Florida’s political class historically transcends party, faith and ethnicity.

“I’m proud to represent Miami – one of the most pro-Israel communities on the planet!” posted Rep. Carlos Giménez, a Miami-Dade Republican. “We will always stand with our dear friend and ally, the democratic Jewish State of Israel!”

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the Democratic Co-Chair of Florida’s congressional delegation, suggested the speech validated the broad bipartisan support in Congress – and from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for Israel.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu rightly recognized the overwhelming support the Biden-Harris administration and bipartisan Members of Congress provided Israel in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack,” she said. “He underscored the utter horror of that day and how Israel needs to protect itself and end the terror threat posed by Hamas. I was also glad to hear the Prime Minister enunciate the need for a postwar plan in Gaza, including civilian governance, demilitarization and deradicalization, as well as our mutual interest in confronting Iranian sponsorship of terror against both our nations.”

An exception to Florida’s standard unquestioning support of Israel was Rep. Maxwell Frost, an Orlando Democrat and the first Generation Z member of Congress. He and nearly half of congressional Democrats skipped the speech, a decision Frost explained on X.

“He (Netanyahu) should be focused on working toward a peaceful end to the conflict, not coming to Congress to rally support for his brutal offensive,” Frost wrote. “I am not interested in hearing his remarks at a time when over a million Palestinians are exposed to famine, the hostages remain in danger, tens of thousands of innocent civilians have been brutally killed and cease-fire talks remain incomplete.”

Of course, arguably, the most vocal sympathizer of Palestinians impacted by the current Israel-Hamas war did attend. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat and Congress’ first Palestinian American, showed up with a small sign reading “War Criminal” that she initially held up during the speech. Speaker Mike Johnson had asked members not to protest during the speech.

Many in attendance noticed when Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican, moved near Tlaib and had a conversation outside the reach of media microphones. Luna declined to share the words she exchanged with Tlaib, but from then on, Tlaib only raised her sign during periods of applause.

“I like to keep my floor conversations private,” Luna said in a statement to Florida Politics. “Rep. Tlaib and I conflict on many topics, but I do believe with (Donald) Trump in the White House, our allies will be safer, and the war in Israel will come to an end.”

IVF posturing

Reproductive rights continue to be a potent part of the Rick Scott re-election campaign, as a new bill and a sharp rejoinder from his likely General Election opponent show.

The Naples Republican and Rep. Kat Cammack rolled out the Increasing Value for Families (IVF) with HSAs Act. Scott’s Office said the plan will “help individuals and families better plan and pay for medical expenses, like in vitro fertilization (IVF), by decoupling Health Savings Accounts (HSA) from high-deductible health plans and doubling the current contribution limits on HSAs from $4,300 to $8,600 for individuals and $8,550 to $17,100 for families.”

“IVF is a wonderful thing that enables so many Americans to start and grow their families,” Scott said. “For me and my family, the blessing of IVF is personal, as my youngest daughter is currently undergoing IVF treatments to grow her family. While IVF is a blessing that is widely available and overwhelmingly supported, its high cost remains a barrier for many families, and that’s something that ought to change.”

Cammack, an outspoken abortion opponent, made clear she wants protection for IVF in place.

“I’m pleased to join Sen. Scott on this effort to support American families and look forward to growing the legislation’s support in the House,” the Gainesville Republican said.

“Building and growing a family is part of the American dream for millions in our country, but for too many parents and parents-to-be, IVF’s high costs put the option out of reach. By expanding HSA eligibility and increasing contribution limits for those HSAs, we’re pursuing solutions to help make dreams a reality. I’m proud of Florida legislators’ leadership on this issue and encourage my colleagues to join me in standing by our young families.”

But Scott’s top Democratic opponent called the bill a distraction from his position.

“If Rick Scott truly wanted to protect access to IVF, he would have backed the Right to IVF bill last month when he had the chance. But Floridians won’t forget that Rick Scott has always stood with extremists who want to ban IVF, and he has repeatedly embraced Florida’s extreme abortion ban,” said former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a candidate for Senate seeking to challenge Scott.

Continuity of care

Another issue that is especially important in a retirement state (like Florida) is access to Veterans Affairs health care services. Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Scott Franklin lead a bicameral effort to ensure veterans don’t lose access to the VA’s Community Care Program.

Rubio, a Miami Republican, filed the Ensuring Continuity in Veterans’ Health Act in the Senate, with Scott among the bill’s introducing co-sponsors. The legislation would require the VA to consider continuity of health care when deciding whether seeing a provider in the community is in a veteran’s best medical interest.

“Our veterans have sacrificed so much for this country and often have PTSD or other mental health issues as a result,” Rubio said. “Addressing mental health issues takes trust and time. The Ensuring Continuity in Veterans’ Health Act will ensure our veterans can continue receiving care from their long-term providers that they have established a trusted relationship with.”

Franklin, meanwhile, will carry companion legislation in the lower chamber.

“Providing excellent care at VA facilities and providing flexibility are not opposing missions,” the Lakeland Republican said.

“The VA should continue investing in new clinics and recruiting specialists while also protecting veterans’ access to care outside the VA. Vets have earned their benefits – including the right to decide the care that works best for them. My bill will ensure continuity of care for veterans currently receiving services outside the VA, preventing the VA from abruptly terminating their coverage. It will also provide clarity and certainty for veterans who rely on community care and are concerned they’ll lose their doctor. I thank Sen. Rubio for his leadership on this issue in the Senate.”

Several Republican colleagues from the delegation co-introduced the House bill, including Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart, Brian Mast, John Rutherford and Dan Webster.

“Our veterans put their lives on the line to protect and serve our country,” Rutherford said. “It remains my mission in Congress to ensure they get the care and benefits they have earned and deserve.”

Border Czar

The Republican majority in the House dealt a partisan blow, formally blaming Harris for an increase in illegal border crossings, just as she emerges as the likely 2024 Democratic nominee for President.

In a 220-196 vote, the chamber passed a resolution (HR 1371), which Rep. Neal Dunn, a Panama City Republican, introduced with House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik.

“Under the direct supervision of Kamala Harris, the crisis at our southern border has gone from bad to worse,” Dunn said.

“One of Harris’ only responsibilities as Vice President was to oversee the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, making her just as complicit in this crisis as Biden or (Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro) Mayorkas. The American people deserve elected officials who understand the gravity of this situation and will execute policies to protect them from the dangers of an open border. We hope every member of the U.S. House of Representatives will join us in strongly condemning the Biden administration and its Border Czar, Kamala Harris, for this unacceptable lapse in American national security.”

The resolution says more than 7.9 million illegal immigrant encounters occurred at the southern border since the Biden-Harris administration took office, including 350 individuals stopped who appeared on the nation’s terrorist watch list.

Every Republican in Florida’s House delegation backed the legislation. Every Democrat from the Sunshine State, meanwhile, voted against it, though six Democrats from around the country supported the otherwise partisan measure.

“Early in his administration, President Biden appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to lead efforts to mitigate the flow of illegal immigration into the United States,” said Rep. Laurel Lee, a Thonotosassa Republican.

“Unfortunately, since that time, Vice President Harris abandoned her duties which has resulted in the worst border crisis in modern American history. We have seen more than 9.9 million illegal immigrant encounters nationwide, making every community across the country a border community and threatening our national security. Vice President Harris is directly responsible for the administration’s failed border policies and for failing to keep our nation safe.”

Water everywhere

This week’s passage of the Water Resources Development Act (HR 1371) could mean federal support for a Northeast Florida water project. The biennial bill passed the House on a 359-13 vote and now heads to the Senate.

Rep. Aaron Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican, said that’s good news for Florida’s 4th Congressional District.

“House Republicans passed the Water Resources Development Act of 2024, which includes my provision for the Fort George Inlet,” he posted on X. “This is a HUGE deal for our community, and I’m proud to have played a role in ensuring Northeast Florida’s voice was heard loud and clear.”

But one of the only ‘nay’ votes for the measure also came from Florida. Mast, a Stuart Republican, was the only Florida lawmaker to vote against the legislation.

Puppy deployment

New restrictions on dogs running through customs could impact whether military members can care for pets when deployed overseas.

Rep. Michael Waltz, a St. Augustine Beach Republican, sent a letter to Air Mobility Command Commander General Mike Minehan ringing the bell on how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regulates dog imports.

“As drafted, dogs entering or returning to the United States from rabies-free or low-risk countries must have a CDC dog import form, appear to be healthy, be at least six months old and be microchipped,” Waltz noted.

Restrictions are more significant for certain ”high-risk” countries where many service members are stationed, with verification needed of rabies vaccinations and a clean bill of health for animals from the Agriculture Department.

“No military family should have to ponder the possibility of leaving their beloved dog or their puppies behind,” Waltz wrote.

“I am disturbed that the CDC’s rule, which is scheduled to take effect Aug. 1, has already caused unnecessary confusion with some airlines preventing dogs from onboarding with their families on international flights back home. According to recent media reports, while some airlines may still transport these dogs by airfreight, service families could see their costs balloon to over $4,000.”

Energy-charged debate

The House passed an environmental budget that would deliver almost $29 million for Everglades projects while requiring more offshore oil drilling permits. Ultimately, the mixed message on the value of the environment divided Florida’s House delegation along partisan lines.

Díaz-Balart cheered the passage of the Department of Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies funding bill (HR 8998).

“I commend (Chair) Tom Cole and Subcommittee (Chair) Mike Simpson for reining in wasteful spending while reducing energy costs and protecting American jobs, especially our first responders, in the Department of Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies funding bill for fiscal year 2025,” the Hialeah Republican said.

He touted specific South Florida wins. That includes $11.9 million in Everglades restoration through the National Park Service, $9 million for the Greater Everglades Priority Ecosystem Program and $8 million for the Everglades Headwaters National Wildlife Refuge Conservation Area through the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The budget also contains $1 million in direct funding for water quality and ecosystem monitoring in South Florida and fully funds a Payments-in-Lieu-of-Taxes benefiting Collier County.

In addition, the budget includes $73.8 million for a state and tribal wildlife grant program and $7.49 million for research into harmful algal blooms, all money that could be used for Florida-based environmental programs.

But the bill passed on a narrow 210-205 vote, with just one Democrat nationwide supporting it. The legislation will step up drilling offshore, requiring the administration to resume quarterly onshore oil and gas lease sales and issue five-year offshore oil and gas leasing programs on time, and undermine an administration push for more electric vehicles on the roads.

One Florida member asserted that the controversial Project 2025 plan, a conservative think tank push to overhaul the federal government if Republican nominee Trump becomes President, was visible in the House budget. Rep. Kathy Castor urged colleagues to vote down the budget for halting clean energy manufacturing, something she said will only benefit oil companies in the U.S. and innovation competitors abroad.

In a speech on the floor, she trashed the gutting of the Inflation Reduction Act, which she helped craft in the last Congress as chair of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.

“Mr. Speaker, I am alarmed that already the Republicans are pressing their radical Project 2025 agenda. It is apparent in these appropriations bills, so let’s talk about a few of the policies in here,” Castor said.

“First, it’s very important that we help our neighbors weatherize their homes. It helps save them on their electric bills; it creates jobs. We estimate that this Republican bill will now slam the door shut for about 54,000 working-class Americans who need those weatherization dollars,”

She said the legislation could directly hurt Florida by eliminating coastline protections.

Assisting Alzheimer’s patients

Rep. Vern Buchanan, Republican Co-Chair of Florida’s congressional delegation, filed legislation this week to ensure law enforcement has the proper training for such situations.

The Longboat Key Republican introduced the Alzheimer’s Law Enforcement Education Act, which would establish a federal training course for authorities responding to Alzheimer’s patients. He filed the bipartisan bill with Rep. Nanette Barragán, a California Democrat.

“As someone who represents one of the oldest districts in the country, I believe it’s paramount that our nation’s law enforcement officers have the tools necessary to ensure folks with Alzheimer’s are treated with dignity and respect in emergency situations,” Buchanan said.

Alzheimer’s patients are frequently the subject of missing person searches, making the training all the more critical, Barragán said.

“A majority of those living with Alzheimer’s will wander at some point,” she said. “As someone who cares for a parent with Alzheimer’s, I understand how critical it is that law enforcement officers know how to best respond to situations involving someone living with Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia.”

The bill has the support of many senior advocates, as well as from law enforcement.

“The Bradenton Police Department is committed to safeguarding our elderly citizens,” said Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan.

“Our newly formed Elder and Vulnerable Adult Fraud Unit investigates scams targeting seniors and spearheads community outreach initiatives (to prevent) fraud victimization among older adults. The Alzheimer’s Law Enforcement Education Act of 2024 would further reinforce our commitment to protecting vulnerable citizens’ financial and physical well-being and we are proud to support the efforts of Congressman Buchanan.”

Pay-to-slay

Rep. Jared Moskowitz said no U.S. aid should go to Palestinian governments if any of it could potentially fund so-called martyr payments. The Parkland Democrat introduced a bipartisan bill aimed at such financial incentives for attacks on Israel.

While the Taylor Force Act has barred aid to the Palestinian Authority or Palestine Liberation Organization if the entities fund terrorist attacks on Israel, The PLO and PA Terror Payments Accountability Act would impose sanctions on any foreign individuals funding or facilitating martyr payments and on any financial institutions directly or indirectly processing those transactions. The legislation would sunset if the PLO or the Palestinian Authority ceased programs.

“The Pay-to-Slay program is unconscionable and incentivizes the murder of Israeli civilians. Congress needs to send a clear, bipartisan message to the Palestinian Authority and Palestine Liberation Organization that these atrocious martyr payments for terrorist acts against Israel will not go unpunished,” Moskowitz said.

He filed the legislation with Republican Reps. Doug Lamborn of Colorado and Mike Lawler of New York, as well as Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey.

“The Taylor Force Act was a noble effort to end ‘pay-to-slay’ terrorism in the Middle East,” Lawler said. “Unfortunately, years after its enactment, we still find ourselves in the vicious, ongoing cycle of pay-to-slay terrorism. It must end.”

Latin America apathy?

Is Latin America important to the Biden administration? Rep. María Elvira Salazar convened a special House Western Hemisphere Committee hearing to assert that it is not.

The Coral Gables Republican called out Biden as the first President in 50 years who failed to visit South America once in his term. The last was Republican Gerald Ford. Biden, who just announced he won’t seek a second term, also has never hosted a Latin American head of state for a state dinner in Washington (the only such dinners hosted by Biden were for French President Emmanuel Macron in 2022 and Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol last year).

Salazar also criticized a failure to designate special envoys for crises in Latin American countries. A list kept by Ballotpedia shows Biden appointed envoys for crises in hostile or destabilized nations, including Iran, Libya, North Korea, Sudan and Yemen, the Horn of Africa and Palestinian affairs. Still, the only special envoy appointed for a Western Hemisphere crisis was to Haiti in 2021.

“In the last four years, President Biden and Vice President Harris have made it clear that Latin America is not a priority for this country,” Salazar said during the hearing. “These decisions are disastrous for our economy, our national security and the well-being of our allies. If we lose Latin America, we lose our home. Let’s wake up and defend our hemisphere.”

She took specific swipes at Harris, who visited Guatemala and Mexico in 2021 after Biden assigned her to act as a Border Czar. But Salazar accused Harris of insulting then-Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei during his trip. Giammattei since left power and was barred by the Biden administration from entering the U.S.

Democrats at the hearing notably challenged Salazar’s characterization of the administration as unconcerned with the hemisphere’s affairs – and also put some onus for lack of Latin American attention on the Republican majority in the House.

“The President’s budget recognizes the importance of the region requesting an additional 7.9% in funding for critical priorities, tackling the flow of fentanyl, improving the rule of law and addressing the root causes of migration,” said Rep. Greg Stanton, an Arizona Democrat.

“It is disappointing that the appropriations bill the House voted on just a few weeks ago cut the International Affairs Budget by 12%. It decreases developmental assistance by over 30%, eliminating all funding for safe mobility offices and underfunding the operations and staffing of the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development. It is an unwise strategy at a time when our strategic competitors continue to grow their influence in the region.”

Rough waters

Recruitment failures and production delays have Giménez questioning whether the Coast Guard can live up to its “Always Ready” motto.

The Miami-Dade Republican chaired a House Homeland Security Committee hearing this week, where he questioned Admiral Linda Fagan, Commandant of the Coast Guard, on delays in construction of new cutter boats.

“With all due respect, Commandant, I’ve been on this committee three years,” Giménez said. “We’ve been hearing the same thing: we’re really close to design and finishing design. What is the problem? Why haven’t you finished the design? You can’t start building until you have the design.”

Fagan said many issues had slowed progress, from the pandemic impacting supply lines to a change in contractors,

“We have a design. The design maturity is critical to keeping, to reducing risk and onward schedule slippage and cost, so that work is ongoing,” she said.

“It’s supposed to be in the water now,” Giménez responded. “You are five years behind.”

He also pressed the agency on why it is retiring guardsmen faster than it can recruit new ones into the military branch.

On this day

July 26, 1775 – “Continental Congress founds post office” via Smithsonian National Postal Museum – America’s revolutionaries recognized that exchanging information was essential to their cause. The Continental Congress established the constitutional post. Patriots relied on the post for communication with army officials. Because they were already doing critical work, postmasters and post-riders were exempt from military service during the War for Independence. As the young nation expanded and later conflicts like the Mexican-American War spread the armed forces across the continent, mail procedures evolved to keep up. Mail volume boomed as literacy rates rose and postage rates became affordable.

July 26, 1990 – “Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) signed into law” via History.com – President George H.W. Bush signed the most sweeping affirmation of rights for people with disabilities in American history. As disability rights lawyer Arlene Mayerson would later write, the story of the ADA began “when people with disabilities began to challenge societal barriers that excluded them from their communities, and when parents of children with disabilities began to fight against the exclusion and segregation of their children.” Activists explicitly compared their struggle to the Civil Rights movement, arguing that without federal requirements in place, disabled people faced discrimination both as patrons of public spaces and businesses and in seeking employment.

___

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol, with contributions by A.G. Gancarski.