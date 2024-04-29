April 29, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump meeting with Ron DeSantis was ‘fine,’ ‘ended with a handshake’

A.G. GancarskiApril 28, 20243min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

New law puts pharmacists on front lines of controlling the spread of HIV

2024 - PresidentialFederalHeadlines

Have you heard the one about Trump? Joe Biden tries humor on the campaign trail

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Trump promised big plans to flip Black and Latino voters. Many Republicans are waiting to see them

trump desantis
'They discussed the full range of policy issues and politics, too.'

Details are emerging from Sunday’s meeting in Miami of presumptive Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In the latest sign of rapprochement between the two after DeSantis withdrew from the presidential race in January after the Iowa caucuses, a key Trump advisor who helped the Governor get elected in 2018 characterized the meeting as friendly and substantive, with DeSantis offering assistance on the road to November.

“The meeting was fine, went long, ended with a handshake. They discussed the full range of policy issues and politics, too. Ron’s role in the campaign is yet to be determined, but he was clear that he wanted to help in every way he could,” asserted Susie Wiles Sunday to Florida Politics.

DeSantis endorsed Trump when he announced his exit from the presidential race, but hasn’t avoided tweaking the former President, including a recent call to reporters to ask Trump what he thinks about the state’s abortion law, which Trump criticized when DeSantis was still an opponent.

Meanwhile, polling has shown DeSantis topping preferences as Trump’s running mate, despite DeSantis repeatedly ruling out being the former President’s ticket mate.

“Would you take it if it were offered to you? I don’t think I would be good at it and I think I’m probably, you know, more valuable doing other things,” he said during an Outkick interview last year, noting that “doing No. 2” just “doesn’t appeal” to him.

DeSantis also pushed back against a CFO Jimmy Patronis-backed proposal to provide up to $5 million from a fund that gives public money to qualified statewide candidates to a Florida resident who is “subject to political discrimination to pay for legal fees,” leading to the legislation being withdrawn soon after it was filed.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJared Moskowitz is seeing red but says constitutional amendments keep Florida 'in play'

One comment

  • MarvinM

    April 28, 2024 at 10:36 pm

    Still can’t see DeSantis really being Trump’s running mate.

    He could offer a cabinet post, but if Trump wins, that means DeSantis has to give up being governor to take it. Unless he says such and such position will come up in 2029 for you?

    True, DeSantis cannot run again for gov. in 2028, but he might want to run for FL Senator or representative.

    Personally, I would just go with book deals, and teaching college courses, not like he is likely to ever want for money, though I sure hope he has great financial advice.

    Maybe he should just learn to play guitar and sing in a rock band.
    He’d probably be happier than he is now.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories