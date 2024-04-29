Donald Trump meeting with Ron DeSantis was ‘fine,’ ‘ended with a handshake’

Details are emerging from Sunday’s meeting in Miami of presumptive Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
In the latest sign of rapprochement between the two after DeSantis withdrew from the presidential race in January after the Iowa caucuses, a key Trump advisor who helped the Governor get elected in 2018 characterized the meeting as friendly and substantive, with DeSantis offering assistance on the road to November.
“The meeting was fine, went long, ended with a handshake. They discussed the full range of policy issues and politics, too. Ron’s role in the campaign is yet to be determined, but he was clear that he wanted to help in every way he could,” asserted Susie Wiles Sunday to Florida Politics.
DeSantis endorsed Trump when he announced his exit from the presidential race, but hasn’t avoided tweaking the former President, including a recent call to reporters to ask Trump what he thinks about the state’s abortion law, which Trump criticized when DeSantis was still an opponent.
Meanwhile, polling has shown DeSantis topping preferences as Trump’s running mate, despite DeSantis repeatedly ruling out being the former President’s ticket mate.
“Would you take it if it were offered to you? I don’t think I would be good at it and I think I’m probably, you know, more valuable doing other things,” he said during an Outkick interview last year, noting that “doing No. 2” just “doesn’t appeal” to him.
DeSantis also pushed back against a CFO Jimmy Patronis-backed proposal to provide up to $5 million from a fund that gives public money to qualified statewide candidates to a Florida resident who is “subject to political discrimination to pay for legal fees,” leading to the legislation being withdrawn soon after it was filed.
MarvinM
April 28, 2024 at 10:36 pm
Still can’t see DeSantis really being Trump’s running mate.
He could offer a cabinet post, but if Trump wins, that means DeSantis has to give up being governor to take it. Unless he says such and such position will come up in 2029 for you?
True, DeSantis cannot run again for gov. in 2028, but he might want to run for FL Senator or representative.
Personally, I would just go with book deals, and teaching college courses, not like he is likely to ever want for money, though I sure hope he has great financial advice.
Maybe he should just learn to play guitar and sing in a rock band.
He’d probably be happier than he is now.