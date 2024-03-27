Ron DeSantis tops poll of preferred Donald Trump running mates

People in Donald Trump’s inner circle may have little good to say about Ron DeSantis. But new polling suggests that despite the acrimony, Republican voters would like to see the Florida Governor as the former President’s understudy in the Oval Office.

A YouGov survey conducted from March 24-26 found 64% of Republican-leaning independents and Republicans would approve of the Governor taking that spot, the highest positive number in a field of candidates including Ben Carson, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Carson, at 55%, is the second choice.

DeSantis has better numbers than two other Republicans who washed out of the presidential race. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina was acceptable to 51% of respondents, while Vivek Ramaswamy was at 50%.

One name not considered in the poll: U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, whose name has been linked with the role.

The Governor is well above water with all demographic cohorts, suggesting that if he and Trump could coexist, he’d be a crowd-pleasing choice.

However, DeSantis continues to say he has no interest in the job.

“Would you take it if it were offered to you? I don’t think I would be good at it and I think I’m probably, you know, more valuable doing other things,” he said during an Outkick interview last year, noting that “doing No. 2” just “doesn’t appeal” to him.

“Some people run for President because they want a Cabinet position or Veep or a TV contributorship. I’m not that,” DeSantis added.

During an interview on Wisconsin Right Now, DeSantis also said he wasn’t interested in a subordinate role.

“I don’t think so. I don’t think I’m a No. 2 guy. I think I’m a leader. Governor of Florida, I’ve accomplished a lot. I think I could do more staying there than being VP, which doesn’t really have any authority,” DeSantis said last summer.

DeSantis also previously ruled out the understudy role in another appearance in March 2023 on Newsmax.

“I think I’m probably more of an executive guy. I mean, I think that you want to be able to do things. That’s part of the reason I got into this job is because we have action, we’re able to make things happen. And I think that’s probably what I’m best suited for,” DeSantis said at the time.

He’s also cast doubt on Trump’s ultimate choice.

“I have heard that they’re looking more in identity politics. I think that’s a mistake,” DeSantis said in February during a call with supporters from his now-suspended campaign.