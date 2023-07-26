Ron DeSantis on being Donald Trump’s VP: ‘Would you take it?

During an Outkick interview, Ron DeSantis again rejected the prospect of being Donald Trump’s running mate.
“Would you take it if it were offered to you?” he responded.
“I don’t think I would be good at it and I think I’m probably, you know, more valuable doing other things.”
The Governor went on to tell host Clay Travis that “doing No. 2” just “doesn’t appeal” to him.
“Some people run for President because they want a Cabinet position or Veep or a TV contributorship. I’m not that,” DeSantis added.
“I don’t want Veep. I don’t want Cabinet. I don’t want to be a contributor. I’m running to win.”
DeSantis is way behind Trump in the polls and is still identified as Trump supporters’ second choice for President. But Wednesday’s comments continue a consistent narrative of rejecting being the former President’s second-in-command.
During an interview on Wisconsin Right Now, the Florida Governor said he wasn’t interested in a subordinate role.
“I don’t think so. I don’t think I’m a No. 2 guy. I think I’m a leader. Governor of Florida, I’ve accomplished a lot. I think I could do more staying there than being VP, which doesn’t really have any authority,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis previously ruled out the understudy role in another appearance in March on Newsmax.
“I think I’m probably more of an executive guy. I mean, I think that you want to be able to do things. That’s part of the reason I got into this job is because we have action, we’re able to make things happen. And I think that’s probably what I’m best suited for,” DeSantis said at the time.
5 comments
Michael K
July 26, 2023 at 1:03 pm
Actually, he is a number 2 guy. A steaming load of number 2.
eva
July 26, 2023 at 1:17 pm
WhatNow
July 26, 2023 at 1:17 pm
“I don’t think I would be good at it and I think I’m probably, you know, more valuable doing other things.” – Perhaps the Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons?
PeterH
July 26, 2023 at 1:55 pm
At least he’s considering what’s next in his future. Maybe DeSantis could offer to serve as Trump’s criminal defense lawyer.
Dont Say FLA
July 26, 2023 at 1:56 pm
“Not being good at it” has yet to stop Rhonda, so i take this as an emphatic YES to being Trump’s VP. Not that Trump will be offering, lol