Ron DeSantis tries to frame staff firings as ‘shifting resources’

During an Outkick interview, Ron DeSantis defended his recent staff cuts as a move away from a “nationwide election” vision of the campaign to a more “state-by-state” approach.

The DeSantis campaign let go of 38 of its 92 employees this month amid a budget crunch, but the Governor says it’s not a big deal.

“We had a campaign for a nationwide election which will happen eventually, but that’s not how the Primaries are. So we’re shifting resources to the early states,” DeSantis told Clay Travis.

“We don’t need to be too top-heavy in Tallahassee. So Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, you know, we’re going to be spending the vast majority of our time in those states,” DeSantis continued. “We have the best ground game by far right now.”

DeSantis went on to frame the staff cuts as “a recognition that you want the resources applied where the delegates are allocated. At the end of the day, you’re winning a majority of the delegates. That’s the goal. It’s not a nationwide vote, it’s a state-by-state vote and you need to have an organization to reflect that.”

During the interview, DeSantis did not address the firing of Nate Hochman, a former speechwriter who reportedly was let go after he shared a video with a “sonnerad,” a symbol used by the German Nazi party.

DeSantis previously defended his campaign’s staffing as an alternative to “consultants.”

A big part of it, he told reporters, was his campaign eschewing “consultants” in favor of “in-house” employees, which he said actually saves money.

“So yes, some people would not have some of the people we have, but they’d also be paying a lot more money for the consultants who charge a lot,” DeSantis said last week in Utah, calling it a “different model of doing more in house than doing consultants.”