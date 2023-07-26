Ron DeSantis tries to frame staff firings as ‘shifting resources’

During an Outkick interview, Ron DeSantis defended his recent staff cuts as a move away from a “nationwide election” vision of the campaign to a more “state-by-state” approach.
The DeSantis campaign let go of 38 of its 92 employees this month amid a budget crunch, but the Governor says it’s not a big deal.
“We had a campaign for a nationwide election which will happen eventually, but that’s not how the Primaries are. So we’re shifting resources to the early states,” DeSantis told Clay Travis.
“We don’t need to be too top-heavy in Tallahassee. So Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, you know, we’re going to be spending the vast majority of our time in those states,” DeSantis continued. “We have the best ground game by far right now.”
DeSantis went on to frame the staff cuts as “a recognition that you want the resources applied where the delegates are allocated. At the end of the day, you’re winning a majority of the delegates. That’s the goal. It’s not a nationwide vote, it’s a state-by-state vote and you need to have an organization to reflect that.”
During the interview, DeSantis did not address the firing of Nate Hochman, a former speechwriter who reportedly was let go after he shared a video with a “sonnerad,” a symbol used by the German Nazi party.
DeSantis previously defended his campaign’s staffing as an alternative to “consultants.”
A big part of it, he told reporters, was his campaign eschewing “consultants” in favor of “in-house” employees, which he said actually saves money.
“So yes, some people would not have some of the people we have, but they’d also be paying a lot more money for the consultants who charge a lot,” DeSantis said last week in Utah, calling it a “different model of doing more in house than doing consultants.”
Michael K
July 26, 2023 at 12:59 pm
Staff hate him. There’s no loyalty. He burns through cash and people. Casey calls the shots. Ron blames the media for this failure. But the real problem us that Ron is a world class A Hole, with zero personality, no vision, seething with anger, perverse in his cruelty, wallowing in resentment and entitlement. His fuel is hate and division. That why he sucks. That’s why nobody likes or wants him. He’s damaged goods, and damaging to America. People see what’s done to Florida and no thanks.
AngliaStepan
July 26, 2023 at 1:17 pm
Tallahassee Insider
July 26, 2023 at 2:01 pm
“Staff hate him.”
This is key. Ron DeSantis is just known here as as a very unlikeable and cold person. Which is a nice way of me saying that the man is an A$$hole. He’s extremely unfriendly and makes no attempt to get to know anybody around him.
Joe
July 26, 2023 at 1:32 pm
Anyone sitting down for a political interview with Clay Travis is simply a garbage person pandering to a trash audience.
PeterH
July 26, 2023 at 2:08 pm
DeSantis has invested nearly three long years nurturing a failing campaign for President. He will continue losing as long as high roller Republican financiers fuel his grift.
Don't Say FLA
July 26, 2023 at 2:12 pm
Rhonda’s worried about being top heavy? Does the little guy really think he’s a top? LOL @ Bottom Rhonda