Ron DeSantis’ ‘reboot’ features yet another round of staff cuts

Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign resembles an NFL team, in that the summer is bringing roster cuts.

As POLITICO first reported, a total of 38 positions have been eliminated from the Florida Governor’s White House bid. That number includes 10 event planning roles cut previously, and reduces the head count from 92 people as of the end of June.

“Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this Primary and defeat Joe Biden,” DeSantis Campaign Manager Generra Peck said.

We’ve reached out for more details on which positions have been affected, as well as to find out if some or all of the discharged employees will be able to move to outside organizations helping the DeSantis effort, and if fired employees are at liberty to move to other campaigns.

The news comes just hours after DeSantis’ motorcade was in a multicar accident involving Florida Department of Law Enforcement staff and vehicles.

The staff cuts likely will reduce operational expenses.

As The Associated Press reported, DeSantis spent more than $890,000 on payroll in the six weeks it was officially operating during Q2. The campaign spent nearly as much ($845,000) on travel expenses.

DeSantis has defended his campaign’s staffing as an alternative to “consultants.”

A big part of it, he told reporters, was the campaign eschews “consultants” in favor of “in house” employees, which he said actually saves money.

“First of all, we don’t do consultants. So we do everything in house. So yes, some people would not have some of the people we have, but they’d also be paying a lot more money for the consultants who charge a lot,” DeSantis said, calling it a “different model of doing more in house than doing consultants.”

“You know, you can raise money online, which we’ve done very well at,” DeSantis added. “Do you want to give 10% of the cut to somebody when you’re doing that? No, we’d rather pay salaries for people to perform a function.”

The Governor soon enough changed subjects, saying “all that stuff is background noise.”

Whether it’s “background noise” or not, it’s in the foreground now.

DeSantis’ burn rate is notable. He raised more than $20 million in the first six weeks of the race, with $8.2 million raised in the first 24 hours. However, he spent nearly $8 million, giving him $12.2 million on hand at the end of the second quarter. Roughly a quarter of that sum can’t be used for the Primary.