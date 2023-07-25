Ron DeSantis uninjured after car accident in Tennessee

On a campaign trip to Tennessee, Gov. Ron DeSantis has been involved in a car accident.

Press Secretary Bryan Griffin said DeSantis was “in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee.”

“He and his team are uninjured,” Griffin added, saying Team DeSantis appreciates “the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail.”

We’ve requested more details, including whether anyone outside his team was injured in the wreck.

Griffin’s statement was first reported by Fox News; we have since received it independently.

DeSantis was slated for events in Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Franklin Tuesday. It is unclear at this writing how his schedule will be impacted.

The Governor’s trip to raise money comes as polls find him mired in second place.

Tennessee’s Beacon Poll, conducted from June 14 to June 23, shows the Florida Governor with 12% support in the open Republican Primary. This puts him 49 points behind former President Donald Trump’s 61%. Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence’s 8%, while no threat to Trump, puts him just 4 points out of second place.

A Vanderbilt University poll has Donald Trump topping the field of potential and declared 2024 Republican presidential candidates, with 59% support against 25% for DeSantis.