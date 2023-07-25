Ron DeSantis uninjured after car accident in Tennessee

On a campaign trip to Tennessee, Gov. Ron DeSantis has been involved in a car accident.
Press Secretary Bryan Griffin said DeSantis was “in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee.”
“He and his team are uninjured,” Griffin added, saying Team DeSantis appreciates “the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail.”
We’ve requested more details, including whether anyone outside his team was injured in the wreck.
Griffin’s statement was first reported by Fox News; we have since received it independently.
DeSantis was slated for events in Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Franklin Tuesday. It is unclear at this writing how his schedule will be impacted.
The Governor’s trip to raise money comes as polls find him mired in second place.
Tennessee’s Beacon Poll, conducted from June 14 to June 23, shows the Florida Governor with 12% support in the open Republican Primary. This puts him 49 points behind former President Donald Trump’s 61%. Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence’s 8%, while no threat to Trump, puts him just 4 points out of second place.
A Vanderbilt University poll has Donald Trump topping the field of potential and declared 2024 Republican presidential candidates, with 59% support against 25% for DeSantis.
11 comments
ali
July 25, 2023 at 9:11 am
If true, I wish him a speedy recovery. I am a human and so is he. However, to me, this sounds like an escape route to exit the campaign with dignity. Now he will get on the mic and cry about his injuries and how they won’t stop him fighting for WOKE and all he has done for Florida and all that crap.
Dont Say FLA
July 25, 2023 at 9:27 am
Second that. Hopefully it’s not a “vote for me because you feel sorry for me” stunt, trying to recreate Casey’s Cancer sympathy votes like they tried to recreate Mama Grizzy Bears For The Liberty To Be Utter Dicks To Everyone With Whom We Do Not Agree About How They Choose To Live THEIR Lives, Claiming They Somehow Affect Our Children Because We Must Be Incompetent And Or Inattentive Parents Let’s Have a Drink It’s Noon
Ocean Joe
July 25, 2023 at 9:11 am
Glad no one was hurt, and now he can say: Chattanooga is the Miami of Tennessee.
Dont Say FLA
July 25, 2023 at 9:30 am
We can’t say nobody was injured. The Rhonda Campaign did not give enough of AF to bother mentioning how the other party or parties came out from getting mowed over by the Raging Rhonda Tour. And that speaks volumes to why the Rhonda Campaign is a failure like nobody’s ever seen before in all of history.
Dont Say FLA
July 25, 2023 at 9:24 am
Car accident, huh. What happened to his campaign bus? What happened to his black SUV motorcade with police and SS escort? LOL. Poor Rhonda is feeling too down in the dumps about being too much of a loser for even $120 million to sell him to a bunch of brain dead MAGA chumps. That said, depression is no laughing matter. Same as paranoia and delusion. I hope Rhonda get whatever help he truly needs, and his little wife too. Hopefully nobody will need to wear face length white gloves as a result of this alleged car crash.
OH WAIT. The car crash story could be true. Perhaps Elon loaned Rhonda a Tesla. Rhonda tried the autopilot while driving through a freight center with wide right turning tractor trailers aplenty.
Either way I hope they okay and I then I hope they go TF away.
Freddy Ramirez
July 25, 2023 at 9:39 am
Governor DeSantis, suicide by intentional car crash is not advisable. It never works, plus it normally harms somebody in another car when the suicidal person goes for the head on collision. Even firearms sometimes don’t work. Trust me. Now if you go out west to the Pacific Coast Highway, there’s some spots there where suicide by car crash, driving over a cliff, that works.
Earl Pitts "The Ronalds Unofficial Campaign Manager" American
July 25, 2023 at 9:42 am
Good Mornting America,
Great news The Ronald and his beloved family are OK.
Just a quick side-bar into why we are going ahead full-steam for the office of POTUS in the face of such dismal “reported” political polling results:
We know 100% that all political polling this far out prior to the 2024 (or any) election is 99.98% “Pure “D” Horse Excriment”. The polling business’ always have a ” A Totally Unexpected Surge” being reported three to four weeks prior to the election for the real winner in order to prevent their business’ from loosing all credibility and thus stay in business. Yeah the polling firms are “in bed” with the left but only until 3 – 4 weeks prior to the election.
Now, America, you know it too. Keep the faith along with your political contributions coming on strong.
When it comes to saving America from the rachet excesses, and shear stupidity of the left, there is never too much faith and never too much money.
EPA
Ocean Joe
July 25, 2023 at 10:07 am
Polls are just momentary snapshots, methodology used in them is not foolproof, but Earl, why in the hell does it ALWAYS have to be somebody else’s fault? Why can’t folks who support the fairy tale party, people who are responsible in their own lives and business, always fall for conspiracies?
Bush, Sr. and Clinton are probably responsible for massive job losses, Biden takes credit for historic job creation much of which is simply restoration after a pandemic, Trump touts his economic record, never mentioning he inherited 8 straight years of growth from Obama (or mentioning his personal inheritance of $400M), and never talks about the disaster that was his final year due to the pandemic exacerbated by his deer in the headlight approach to it.
So face it, the polls just might be right. This guy you love has Alabama’d my Florida. Slavery was good? Only for the plantation owners and the southern economy, not for Black people. He’s nuts. But I agree, PLEASE KEEP SENDING HIM YOUR MONEY.
Earl Pitts "The Ronalds Unofficial Campaign Manager" American
July 25, 2023 at 10:59 am
Thank you my main man OJ,
The answers to all of your normal and natural questions are not to be found in such things as a politician’s education, family relationships, military service, past political experience – or anything at all like that.
The answer harkens back upon the cornerstone of the foundation principals our Nation was built upon.
My main man, OJ, just each into your pocket or wallet and pull out a handfull of money. Now inspect the bills and coins for the one thing they all have in common.
*queue “Jepordy Song” – taa taa taa taa – taa taa taa – taa taa taa taa taataataa taataataa*
“Buzz”
Thank you OJ, now remember to phrase your answer in the form of a question.
“What is “In God We Trust” Earl”?
That’s the correct answer My Main Man OJ.
The Ronald’s got the cornerstone of what our great nation was founded upon along with the internal fortitude not to kowtow to people and ideas which have the intent to harm our Great Nation.
The only other candidate worthy of shining The Ronald’s shoes is Mike Pence – but shoe shining is where we must cut off Mike Pence – because Pence is a dangerous and proven kowtow’er.
Thank you for your most excellant and spot on answer “in the form of a question” my Main Man Of Great Wisdom OJ. No “consulation prize for you, OJ, you are today’s Big Winner on EPA Jepordy!!!!!!
EPA
The Real Story
July 25, 2023 at 10:03 am
CPD says traffic slowed down, causing four of the cars in the DeSantis motorcade to hit each other. It happened near the 2.8 mile marker, just South of the 153 exit.
Rhonda’s crashing campaign literally crashed into itself.
They can’t even drive correctly.
LOL @ The Stupid Rhonda Campaign. Apparently it’s not JUST Rhonda that’s the problem
Trump Did It
July 25, 2023 at 10:04 am
Trump grabbed the wheel and demanded to be driven to the Capitol.