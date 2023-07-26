July 26, 2023
Ron DeSantis rips Kamala Harris ‘hoax’ about Florida slavery education
Kamala Harris continues to scratch out a lead over Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical matchup.

A.G. Gancarski

'She hopped on that plane very quickly on Friday to come down to Florida to spew this hoax.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis offered an emphatic response to the Vice President Tuesday night during a Fox News hit.

In an interview on Jesse Watters Primetime, the Governor argued that Kamala Harris was perpetuating a “hoax” about Florida historical education standards about slavery.

“She hopped on that plane very quickly on Friday to come down to Florida to spew this hoax,” DeSantis said, referring to her speech in Jacksonville while he himself was in Utah for a campaign event at the state Capitol.

The Governor went on to claim Harris visited “to try to push a fake narrative about what Florida did.”

Harris took particular issue with language in the standards that argued slaves “benefited” from slavery by learning skills.

“Adults know what slavery really involved — come on! It involves rape. It involves torture. It involves taking a baby from their mother. It involved some of the worst examples of depriving people of humanity in our world. It involves subjecting people to the requirement that they would think of themselves as less than human,” Harris said.

“So in the context of that, how is it that anyone could suggest that in the midst of these atrocities, that there was any benefit to being subjected to this level of dehumanization?” she added. “That in the midst of these atrocities there were some benefits?”

For DeSantis, that argument was a non-starter.

“They talk in gory detail, a lot of the bad in American history, including of course the injustice of slavery, but she is trying to perpetuate a hoax and I know they’re using it to attack me because Biden’s administration and Harris has been attacking me since they got in office and they’re always attacking Florida.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

3 comments

  • Michael K

    July 25, 2023 at 11:51 pm

    Poor widdle Ron feels under attack by those mean people. Wawawawa

    Large numbers of Floridians actually are under attack by this governor: women, teachers, LGBTQ people, students, Black people and immigrants.

    The governor is not the victim. He’s the perpetrator.

    Reply

  • My Take

    July 26, 2023 at 12:14 am

    DeSScumtis goes easy on Nazis and slavery . . . but a strong black woman!

    Reply

  • SteveHC

    July 26, 2023 at 12:19 am

    A modern-day fascist who likes to play the victim whenever he’s confronted on his victimization of others, and otherwise is just one plain very bizarre dude.

    Reply

