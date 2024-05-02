Last Call for 5.2.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation giving bank customers who believe they’ve been discriminated against based on their political affiliations a way to fight back.

The measure (HB 989) also includes several provisions important to Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and his Department of Financial Services.

But DeSantis said cracking down on discrimination by banks against customers for political viewpoints was critically important.

He pointed to Moms for Liberty, the nationwide advocacy group behind removing many LGBTQ-themed books from schools, which saw their PayPal account frozen for a brief period in 2022. DeSantis also mentioned the National Committee for Religious Freedom, an advocacy group, which had their account frozen by Chase Bank in 2022. Chase denied it was discriminating against the conservative group.

Florida banned the practice of “debanking” customers over political viewpoints last year, but no complaint process was set up to follow through on an alleged violation. The bill establishes a way to file a complaint, which will trigger an investigation.

Another provision in the bill would allow credit unions to accept deposits from state and local governments instead of just banks. The issue was heavily debated and lobbied during the Regular Session. Banks opposed the measure, arguing that the nonprofit status of credit unions allows them to be taxed at much lower rates than the for-profit banks, giving them an unfair advantage.

Evening Reads

—“Immigrants are saving the American economy” via Judd Legum and Tesnim Zekeria of Popular Information

—”Inside the ground game to win Florida abortion referendum votes” via Lori Rosza of The Washington Post

—”At a clinic in Hialeah, immigrants wrestle with Florida’s new abortion ban” via Carmen Sesin and Bracey Harris of NBC News

—“For Laura Loomer, a Donald Trump comeback is everything” via Kara Voght of The Washington Post

—”America’s colleges are reaping what they sowed” via Tyler Austin Harper of The Atlantic

—”Why America’s Israel-Palestine debate is broken — and how to fix it” via Zack Beauchamp of Vox

—”Florida teacher shortage: Veterans take pass on filling the gap” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel

—”‘I will never forget any of it’: Brittney Griner is ready to talk” via J. Wortham of The New York Times

Quote of the Day

“You have to do what’s right. You have to protect your family from animals, whether from a wolf or a rabid dog. The (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) puts down vicious animals every day.”

— Brevard Republican Party Chair Rick Lacey, defending puppy killer and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

Put It on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Could U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio abandon Sunshine State voters to be Donald Trump’s running mate? Possibly — help him prep for the audition with a Break a Leg.

Nearly 600,000 Florida children have lost Medicaid or CHIP coverage since April 2023, but their parents can still enjoy a Chip Shot.

Lacey may have been a few Old Yellers deep when he defended Noem’s nontraditional approach to pet care, but one more will help him deal with the fallout of booking her for the Brevard GOP’s Lincoln/Reagan Dinner.

Tune In

Run for the Roses set for Saturday

This weekend brings the first Saturday in May and with it, the Kentucky Derby (coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. NBC).

This is the 150th run for the roses (official post time is 6:57 p.m. ET) is traditionally the first of the Triple Crown races.

This year’s favorite, Fierceness, is a 5-2 pick but drew an outside position. He’ll break from the 17th spot among 20 horses. No horse has ever won the Kentucky Derby from that position.

Fierceness has three wins in five starts, including the Florida Derby last month when he won by 13.5 lengths. He is trained by two-time Derby winner Todd Pletcher and will have three-time Kentucky Derby winner John Velazquez aboard.

If Fierceness doesn’t win, the two likely contenders are Sierra Leone, a 3-1 pick who drew the second spot, and Catching Freedom, an 8-1 selection in the fourth position.

Sierra Leone won the 2024 Bluegrass Stakes while Catching Freedom won two of three races in 2024, including the Louisiana Derby and the Smarty Jones Stakes.

The Derby is expected to have the largest economic impact in the history of the race. Louisville Tourism estimates Derby weekend will bring in $405 million to the city. Over a quarter of a million people are expected to attend Derby weekend in Louisville.

___

