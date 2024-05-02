Report: Marco Rubio VP ‘audition’ at Donald Trump donor event

Could Florida’s senior Senator abandon Sunshine State voters to be Donald Trump’s running mate?

That’s a possibility according to Bloomberg, given that U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio will be one of several names being tested at a donor retreat at the Four Seasons in Palm Beach, where Trump will be “parading the top contenders for the slot in front of rich benefactors this weekend.”

Rubio is one of four names cited, and the only Floridian. Ohio Sen. JD Vance, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott are also apparently in the mix.

Rubio had previously tamped down on the talk when it surfaced in March, amid an NBC News report that he was one of 15 people under consideration.

“I have never spoken either to President Trump or anybody on his campaign about this or anybody else that they’re considering for Vice President,” Rubio told Glenn Beck.

The Senator talked about his “six-year contract” in the Senate before reiterating his claim back then.

“Like I said, I’ve never talked to them about it. What I do know is that unlike the Democrats, the (former) President will have a lot of good options available to him and I’m confident he’s going to make the perfect and right choice. But I’ve never talked to them about it.”

One complication if Rubio is the selection: Florida electors couldn’t vote for a President and VP from their own state, as stipulated by Article II, Section I, Clause 3 of the Constitution.

Thus, he possibly would have to relocate, like Richard Cheney did in 2000, if chosen as the former President’s VP pick.