Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.3.24

The Florida Realtors PAC announced a round of endorsements for state House incumbents running for re-election in the fall.

The set includes seven members of the chamber’s “REALTOR caucus,” six of whom will face an opponent in November.

“Florida’s economy is in fantastic shape, and we continue to have huge numbers of people migrating here from other parts of the country,” said Jarrod Lowe, Chair of Florida Realtors PAC trustees.

“In order to sustain this growth in a positive way we need elected officials who understand our housing market and the industries that support it. That’s why we are proud to endorse these REALTOR caucus members for re-election and look forward to working with them to ensure Florida continues to prosper.”

The list: Republican Reps. Jason Shoaf, Robert Brackett, Rachel Plakon, James Buchanan, Lauren Melo and Jim Mooney. Democratic Rep. Katherine Waldron also earned a nod.

For Brackett, the endorsement is mostly symbolic since he already earned another term representing House District 34 after no other candidates qualified for the ballot.

The other six races Florida Realtors waded into are contested, at least in the general — Buchanan faces token opposition in August.

___

Boca Raton Deputy Mayor Yvette Drucker launches bid to replace Lori Berman — Drucker is out early with a strong start in the 2026 contest, declaring her candidacy to pursue the open Senate District 26 seat. Incumbent Democratic Sen. Berman is facing term limits next cycle. “My real-world experience as a human resource professional and background in public service focused on advocacy for families and children equips me to effectively represent our district in Tallahassee,” Drucker said. “I am ready to bring my passion and experience to the state Senate and continue the remarkable work Lori Berman has done fighting for Democratic values and standing up to extremism in Tallahassee.” Ducker was first elected to the Boca Raton City Council in March 2021 and now serves as Deputy Mayor.

___

The Florida Health Care Association and Florida Assisted Living Association are joining forces to enhance services and support for Florida’s nursing centers, assisted living facilities and the residents in their care.

The FHCA-FALA “Caring Together” partnership will leverage the expertise of both associations, which represent a combined 100 years of experience serving more than 1,200 nursing centers and assisted living facilities in Florida.

“For 70 years, FHCA has focused on initiatives that promote high-quality care and quality of life for Florida’s elders. Partnering with FALA will allow us to further extend and elevate Florida’s long-term care delivery system, making (an) impact on a greater scale,” said FHCA CEO Emmett Reed.

FALA CEO Bijou Ikli added, “For assisted living facilities, community connections and partnerships play an important role in delivering on the promise of providing high-quality care to residents. We’re excited to partner with FHCA to ensure that Floridians have the best choices and quality services in long-term care so they may live and age with dignity.”

“Caring Together” will focus on the evolving needs of Florida’s seniors and those who will care for them, both today and into the future. FHCA and FALA will also work together to educate consumers, policymakers, and other stakeholders about the role of both skilled nursing and assisted living providers in the continuum of long-term care for Florida seniors and their families.

“Florida’s aging population expects the gold standard when it comes to long-term care. We’re excited about this collaboration, which will allow each of our members to do more together to meet our residents’ unique needs as they change across the continuum of care,” FHCA President Anita Faulmann said.

—@GovRonDeSantis: On National Day of Prayer, @CaseyDeSantis and I join all of our fellow Floridians in praying for our state and nation. We are fortunate for the numerous blessings that have already been bestowed upon us in Florida and pray that God continues to bless and protect us. God bless Florida and God bless the U.S.A.

—@SenFettermanPA: Pains me deeply to agree with Crash-and-Burn Ron, but I co-sign this. As a member of @SenateAgDems and as some dude who would never serve that slop to my kids, I stand with our American ranchers and farmers.

—@VoteRandyFine: I want to let Jews on the left know that right now politically conservative Jews are getting a taste of the abandonment of people we thought were friends that you have felt on your side. While a much smaller number, the unabashed antisemitic words and actions of both certain elected Republicans and “conservative pundits” we previously respected is painful. I can’t imagine what it is like for you.

Tweet, tweet:

— TOP STORY —

“Florida’s abortion ban will reach well beyond Florida” via Josh Katz, Margot Sanger-Katz and Claire Cain Miller of The New York Times — It is the biggest change to abortion access since the period immediately after the reversal of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

“This is a seismic event for everyone in the ecosystem,” said Jenny Black, the chief executive of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, which operates in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. “It is impossible to overstate the impact of this ban on abortion access in the whole Southeast, probably all up the Eastern Seaboard.”

Florida, unlike much of the South, has long had many abortion clinics — more than 50, spread throughout the state. The average Florida woman lives less than 20 miles from one. Last year, clinics in Florida provided around 86,000 abortions, behind only California, New York and Illinois, according to estimates from the Guttmacher Institute.

Women in Miami who are beyond six weeks will now need to travel more than 700 miles to reach the nearest clinics — in Charlotte, North Carolina, where state law requires two visits spread over three days. The current wait time there is a week or more to get an appointment, according to a recent survey of clinics. Otherwise, women would need to travel farther, to clinics in Virginia or Washington, D.C.

“This is going to be the biggest change to abortion access since Dobbs and the impact is clear: More people are going to have to travel further distances if they have the financial resources to do so, and many people will be forced to remain pregnant,” said Stephanie Loraine Piñeiro, executive director of Florida Access Network, which helps women in Florida pay for abortions and travel to clinics.

— STATEWIDE —

“Ron DeSantis administration issues a pair of emergency rules in wake of new abortion law” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) released a pair of emergency rules making it clear that certain medical procedures — including the treatment of an ectopic pregnancy — are not considered abortions and do not need to be recorded as such. The rules apply to hospitals as well as abortion clinics and medical facilities. The rules include an unusual justification for the need to enact the rules immediately, stating that “the agency finds there is an immediate danger to the health, safety and welfare of pregnant women and babies due to a deeply dishonest scare campaign and disinformation being perpetuated by the media, the Biden administration, and advocacy groups to misrepresent the Heartbeat Protection Act and the State’s efforts to protect life, moms, and families.”

“DeSantis signs measure to enhance protections against ‘debanking’” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — DeSantis has signed legislation giving bank customers who believe they’ve been discriminated against based on their political affiliations a way to file complaints against the financial institution. The measure (HB 989) also includes several provisions important to Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and his Department of Financial Services. But DeSantis said cracking down on discrimination by banks against customers for political viewpoints was critically important. He pointed to Moms for Liberty, the nationwide advocacy group behind removing many LGBTQ-themed books from schools, which saw their PayPal account frozen for a brief period in 2022. DeSantis also mentioned the National Committee for Religious Freedom, an advocacy group, which had their account frozen by Chase Bank in 2022.

“Special Session? DeSantis talks additional amendments, tougher immigration law” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Regarding the addition of potential constitutional amendments to clog the ballot and blunt the popular appeal of measures that would legalize abortion up until the point of viability and allow for non-medical adult use of cannabis, DeSantis is coy. “That would be news to me if that were to happen in terms of any other amendments being added to the ballot. But, you know, there may be people in the Legislature talking, it’s not coming from me if that’s the case.” Meanwhile, DeSantis is again advocating for legislation like Texas’ SB 4, which is still in the courts. “Given what’s happened, the states, we need to do whatever we can to be able to protect against (illegal immigration),” DeSantis said.

“DeSantis posed for a photo op and accidentally launched the career of new viral sensation Calah Jackson” via Jerry Thornton of Barstool Sports — It’s been a while since we’ve heard a whole heck of a lot from would-be President of these United States. His once-promising run for the White House was derailed by, among other things, the suspicion he was putting lifts into his boots to make himself look taller. Which is, I suppose, important? Because America’s not about to let some Hobbit get his grubby little sausage fingers on the nuclear button or something? Well, it seems that what he’s done since dropping out of the Presidential race is focus on the normal, mundane, non-height-related tasks of running one of the most populous states in the union. Which sometimes includes posing for pictures in front of a slab covered with absolutely delicious-looking cuts of prime, Grade-A beef, and staring intently at another man while he talks.

“Who put $400M into Florida budget for new reservoir? No one will say” via Craig Pittman of the Florida Phoenix — Don’t you love a good mystery? I sure do. From “Perry Mason” to “Poker Face,” if it’s a whodunnit, I’m hooked. So, when I heard about the Mystery of the $400 Million, I couldn’t resist trying to sort through the clues about how it all happened. The mystery isn’t where the money would go. In the 2024-25 state budget now awaiting the Governor’s signature, the Legislature told the St. Johns River Water Management District to use that $400 million to buy land for the proposed 7,500-acre Grove Land Reservoir and Storm Water Treatment Area project in Okeechobee and Indian River counties, and then design and build it all. No, the mystery is who wanted it.

“Florida first-time jobless filings drop for the final week of April” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The number of first-time unemployment claims in Florida dropped in the final full week of April. In the week ending April 27, there were 5,805 initial jobless claims in the Sunshine State. That’s down by 546 claims for the week ending April 20, when there were 6,351 new claims in the state. It continues a downward trend of unemployment claims in Florida this month. The most recent weekly report on the number of initial jobless claims in Florida was a significant decrease compared to the prior week. For the week ending April 20, there was a decrease of 147 initial claims from the week prior, when there was a total of 6,215 first-time filings.

“Florida teacher shortage: Veterans take pass on filling the gap” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — A few weeks ago, the Orlando Sentinel carried yet another story about the dire shortage of teachers in this state. The piece highlighted a new program at Valencia College, designed to offer degrees to aspiring teachers who might not otherwise be able to get one. The idea sounds good. But it ignores the root problem. It’s not that aspiring teachers can’t get degrees. It’s that most people don’t aspire to be teachers in this state anymore.

Hmmm … “‘Kind of a crisis’: Florida STD rates surpass pre-pandemic levels” via Christopher O’Donnell of the Tampa Bay Times — The pandemic did what public health officials have struggled to do for the past 15 years — put a dent in the number of reported cases of bacterial sexually transmitted diseases in Florida. But in just two years, the combined rate of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis has rebounded and surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Florida recorded 762 cases per 100,000 residents of the STDs in 2022, the most recent data available.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“DeSantis keeps waging culture wars, tries to make peace with Donald Trump” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — Across the country, bills aimed at transgender people have waned from this time last year, with bills dying even in GOP-controlled states such as Iowa. But DeSantis said last week that he would “fight back” against new federal regulations banning discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity at universities and colleges. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a lawsuit Monday, along with counterparts in Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina, to try to block the new federal rule. Kyle Kondik, managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, said although it didn’t appear culture war issues were at the top of national GOP voters’ minds in the Primary, his focus on them wasn’t the reason for DeSantis’ failure. “I don’t necessarily think his loss was a rejection of his approach. I just don’t think he ended up being all that compelling of an actual candidate.”

“DeSantis rips Kamala Harris after abortion speech, wonders why White House doesn’t care about women’s sports” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis said Harris “tries to say that somehow, you know, she represents, you know, standing up for women. Meanwhile, their administration is trying to force men into women’s bathrooms and locker rooms,” he said. The Governor was referring to Title IX changes protecting students’ sexual orientation and gender identity, with which he says the state will not “comply.” “How is that good for women? How is it good for girls to have boys compete against them in these sports? And so, I just think that it’s just bizarre what they’re doing,” DeSantis told reporters and supporters in Jacksonville. The Governor did not address her message about reproductive rights, delivered in the wake of the Heartbeat Protection Act banning abortion in Florida in most cases.

—2024 — PRESIDENTIAL & DC —

“Joe Biden campaign continues focus on abortion with new ad buy, Harris campaign stop in Philadelphia” via CBS News — Biden’s campaign is launching a new seven-figure ad buy centered around abortion, a centerpiece issue for his campaign, as it attempts to link restrictive state abortion bans to Trump. It will run on the two-year anniversary of the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion on the Dobbs case, which overturned Roe v. Wade and transferred decisions about abortion access to the states. The campaign ad, titled “Prosecute,” first shared with CBS News, features an OBGYN physician in Texas talking about how the state’s near-total abortion ban, enacted after the Dobbs decision, forced her to flee the state to get care. “If Donald Trump is elected, that is the end of a woman’s right to choose. There will be no place to turn. We could lose our rights in every state, even the ones where abortion is currently legal,” says Austin Dennard in the ad.

“Echoing 2020, Trump won’t commit to accepting 2024 election results” via Maegan Vazquez of The Washington Post — Trump is taking a familiar tack: preemptively questioning the integrity of another election in which he’s competing before ballots are cast. Trump declined to commit to accepting the 2024 presidential election results, a posture that drew a sharp rebuke Thursday from the Biden campaign, which said Trump is a “danger to the Constitution.” “If everything’s honest, I’d gladly accept the results,” said Trump, who was in Wisconsin for a rally. “If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country.” Trump also said he anticipates that the state’s 2024 elections will be honest, adding that “a lot of changes have been made over the last few years.” Trump said he would “let it be known” if he thought something was wrong with the election results.

“Marco Rubio blames ‘antisemitic zombies’ for campus protests against Israel” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — During a Fox News hit, Rubio argued that brainwashing and indoctrination leveraged a vocal minority of students and others into causing chaos across the land. “What you have now is a complete breakdown of law and order,” the Senator said. “You have hundreds of thousands of American students who can’t go back on campus who feel threatened, who in the middle of finals are being disrupted, who paid a lot of money to go to these schools because a few thousand antisemitic zombies who have been brainwashed by two decades of indoctrination and the belief that the world is divided between victimizers and oppressors, victimizers and victims. And that the victimizer in this particular case, the ones that are oppressing people, are Jews in Israel.” The Senator has accused Biden of caving to “antisemitic mobs” at various points and also of being unable to communicate effectively. Rubio said staffers didn’t trust Biden to meet the moment.

“For Laura Loomer, a Trump comeback is everything” via Kara Voght of The Washington Post — Loomer is too much for even her ostensible allies in the MAGA-friendly media to stomach. She often claims Fox News has blacklisted her and laments that the right-wing media personalities of Turning Point USA and the Daily Wire don’t invite her on their shows — even though they’re quick to applaud her handiwork online. But never mind all that, because Trump himself likes her — which makes her, potentially, a player. A person of relevance. An influential figure, despite it all. The presumptive Republican nominee for President “appreciates her fearlessness and tenacity,” according to a senior Trump campaign aide.

— DOWN-BALLOT —

“Inside the ground game to win Florida abortion referendum votes” via Lori Rozsa of The Washington Post — There was standing room only for the volunteers gathered near the University of Florida on a recent afternoon to learn how they could campaign in favor of a referendum to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. Among the tips they got: Don’t mention Biden or Trump by name. Describe abortion as a health care issue, not a political one. And don’t be afraid to get personal. “We must not make this a partisan fight,” said Julie Cantillo, one of the Yes on 4 campaign representatives leading the training. “Our goal is to kick all politicians, regardless of party affiliations, out of private medical decisions.”

“Democratic challenger says Maxwell Frost more interested in fun than peace” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — V. Issa White spent Ramadan organizing Bilal Ibn Islamic Center feeding events for Orlando’s poorest residents. When he couldn’t convince U.S. Rep. Frost to do the same, he challenged the Orlando Democrat on the ballot. The Muslim leader last week qualified to face Frost in an Aug. 20 Democratic Primary, where Wade Darius also qualified to run. White said the region needs a Congressman who puts in the hard work to help Central Florida’s most marginalized. “I’ve been to over 100 countries,” White said, “and within the district, now we have some of the worst poverty that I’ve ever seen.”

“‘It’s a disaster’: Robert Weinroth targets immigration reform, ‘wokeness’ in CD 23 bid” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Former Palm Beach County Mayor Weinroth says America has a lot of problems, and Democrats — particularly U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz — aren’t doing much to fix them. Weinroth just qualified as one of several Republican candidates seeking to unseat Moskowitz this year in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He believes he’s uniquely suited to the task. Until 2022, when he lost his Palm Beach Commission seat to a Republican newcomer, Weinroth was a Democrat himself; though by his telling, it was largely in name only. His beliefs leaned right. He was pro-development, pro-business. He balked at proposals to expand entitlements and “handouts,” favoring policies that broadened opportunities for people to improve their lives and become more self-sufficient.

“Paul Renner backs ‘proven conservative’ Tom Leek in SD 7” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Renner is endorsing state Senate candidate Leek. The Republican Party of Florida, meanwhile, thanked Leek for a $25,000 donation to the state party. Leek, a sitting House Representative, launched his campaign for Senate last year. Renner, who served the last eight years in the House with Leek, praised the Ormond Beach Republican’s legislative record and called him a “friend.” “Tom has been a trusted confidant and leader, which is why I appointed him as Chair of the House Appropriations Committee,” said Renner. “In that role, he balanced the budget, paid off debt early, and set aside record reserves, all while addressing the needs of our state. His proven conservative principles are evident in everything he’s accomplished. When elected, he will continue his stellar public service as an influential member of the Florida Senate where he will advocate for our values.”





— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Health Department closes its Broward County family planning clinic” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The Florida Department of Health has closed its longtime family planning clinic in Fort Lauderdale. The closing came on the same day — May 1 — that the need for family planning services such as birth control became more urgent with Florida’s six-week abortion ban taking effect. The 900 NW 31st Ave. clinic near the Fort Lauderdale Swap Shop provided access to contraception information and supplies, pregnancy testing and counseling, yearly exams, STD counseling, and basic infertility services using federal funds known as Title X Service Grants. It had been known as the Edgar Mills Health Center and had been the only health department location specifically for birth control.

“Fresh off resigning as Palm Beach County Democratic Chair, Mindy Koch files to run for School Board” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Immediately after resigning as Chair of the Palm Beach County Democratic Party, Koch filed paperwork to run for School Board. Koch had a tumultuous, 17-month run as Chair of the Palm Beach County Democratic Party, culminating in her resignation. She then drove to the Supervisor of Elections Office headquarters and turned in paperwork as a candidate for Palm Beach County School Board, Koch said in a telephone interview. She’s running in District 5, which takes in the southern part of the county — Boca Raton and the unincorporated area to the west — from the Atlantic Ocean to the Everglades Koch, 70, is a career educator.

“In Seaquarium eviction, county prepping to take custody of park’s animals if needed” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — As an eviction fight ramps up, Miami-Dade County said it will be ready to take custody of the sea lions, dolphins, birds and other animals belonging to the Miami Seaquarium. “The county is currently putting together a contingency plan in case we do have to care for the animals,” Melanie Spencer, an Assistant County Attorney, told a federal Judge during a hearing on a Seaquarium effort to block the eviction notice Miami-Dade issued two weeks ago. A Seaquarium lawyer warned that park animals were at risk if Miami-Dade stepped in to take care of them, telling U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Becerra the county isn’t ready for that undertaking.

“SFWMD gives update on Lower Kissimmee Basin Stormwater Treatment Area” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — The last large piece of the state’s plan to restore the Everglades was the topic of a public meeting hosted by the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), and the state’s most influential environmental advocates were dialed in to cheer it on. The SFWMD provided an update on the Lower Kissimmee Basin Stormwater Treatment Area (LKBSTA). It’s a project that started nearly five years ago when the District and Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) began their search for a project to reduce nutrient levels in Lake Okeechobee. The District convened 28 stakeholders, including governmental agencies and local entities, to address the S-154 and C-154 basins.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Brevard Republicans announce puppy killer Kristi Noem will keynote annual dinner” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Brevard County Republicans are sticking by a choice to bring South Dakota Gov. Noem to keynote its annual dinner. That’s after Noem shared that she once shot a puppy for misbehaving, angering commentators on the Left and Right. The party announced this week that Noem would headline the county party’s Lincoln/Reagan Dinner on May 25. Brevard Republican Party Chair Rick Lacey said the party has already sold 200 tickets in the days since the announcement, and he doubts that the recent controversy around Noem will change that. “Everybody is excited about hearing her and meeting her,” he said. Noem inspired broad outrage after The Guardian reported on an excerpt of her new book, “No Going Back.” In it, the South Dakota Governor detailed shooting her 14-month-old dog, Cricket, because of an “aggressive personality” and being “untrainable.”

“Universal promises to transport you into a video game in Super Nintendo World” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Epic Universe visitors will feel like they are a character inside some of their favorite video games when they visit the colorful and interactive Super Nintendo World. Orlando’s newest theme park opens next year. Universal Orlando released new details and an animated fly-through video previewing the land’s Donkey Kong Country, depicting giant mushrooms, spinning coins and the castle from the popular video game. Within an hour of being released, the YouTube video had 4,000 views. “Developed in partnership between the visionaries of Universal Creative and Nintendo, the vibrant land combines iconic Nintendo characters with Universal’s renowned craft of creating innovative theme park experiences to deliver a multi-sensory environment where guests can experience the fun and adventure of Nintendo games in a whole new way,” Universal said.

Bill Nelson to address ‘Space U’ graduates — NASA Administrator Nelson will address University of Central Florida graduates during a Saturday commencement ceremony. The address will be delivered to engineering, computer science and optics graduates in the Addition Financial Arena at 2 p.m. According to a UCF news release, Nelson “is expected to discuss what space exploration teaches us about life on Earth and how the next generation of leaders, the Artemis Generation, can reach for their own moonshot.” UCF said it anticipates awarding about 9,800 degrees across six commencement ceremonies this weekend, including nearly 3,000 in STEM fields.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Hundreds in pro-Palestinian march return to protest at USF’s Tampa campus” via Michaela Mulligan, Justin Garcia and Lesley Cosme Torres of The Tampa Bay Times — Nearly 300 pro-Palestinian protesters marched Wednesday night toward the University of South Florida in Tampa, returning to the scene from the chaotic day before, when police deployed tear gas and arrested 10 people on the campus. Wednesday’s crowd was at least double the size from the previous night but was, in some ways, less militant. There were no makeshift shields. Unlike Tuesday’s protest, a handful of children tagged along. And a group of organizers kept other protesters in check while chatting with police. But the crowd was defiant, too. Amid chants of “USF, shame on you, student voices matter too!” and “Biden, Biden, you’re a liar. We demand a cease-fire!” the Bay Area Dream Defenders and Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society met at about 5:30 p.m. in support of Palestine at the corner of North 56th Street and East Fowler Avenue.

“Tampa police chief will stay in position after retirement with $723K contract” via Alexa Herrera and Emerald Morrow of WTSP — Tampa City Council approved a three-year contract that will pay current Police Chief Lee Bercaw a six-figure salary in addition to his pension after he retires. Bercaw is set to retire in September, but the city will rehire him right after and pay him $241,000 annually, according to the employment agreement. He will also receive his annual pension of at least $96,000. Under the agreement unanimously voted on by the city council, he will also be able to receive pay raises associated with performance reviews and adjustments for the cost of living. The contract originally came with some questions when it was first proposed in April. Tampa City Council memberBill Carlson said it “blindsided” the council and it was “badly conceived.”

“Rays’ Sternberg, minority partners reach settlement in ownership lawsuit” via Jay Cridlin of the Tampa Bay Times — Tampa Bay Rays owner Stuart Sternberg and a group of the team’s minority partners say they’ve reached a tentative settlement in a lawsuit over team control, revenues and financial records. Attorneys for both sides last week filed a motion to stay further action on the case pending completion of the settlement by mid-August.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

”Draft employment agreement showed three-year term and $575,000 for Vickie Cavey as JEA CEO” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — An initial draft contract for hiring Cavey as JEA’s top executive showed a three-year term and a $575,000 salary for her employment, but that contract did not come up during the April 15 special meeting when the board hired her as interim CEO. The board left up in the air how long she would serve in that role, what her compensation would be, and what plans the board would use to search for the next CEO of the agency that provides electric and water service to several hundred thousand customers. JEA provided the draft employment agreement to the Times-Union on Monday that showed potential terms for hiring Cavey. Cavey has been working since the April 15 board meeting as interim CEO without an employment agreement. The Board hired her on March 26 as a Board adviser for a term of up to six months at a compensation rate of $200 per hour.

“Escambia County returns $200K in ‘unlawful’ commissioner retirement payments” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — Escambia County commissioners’ local retirement payouts totaling nearly $200,000 under a plan that was declared unlawful last month have been returned to the county’s public treasury. The official return of the payments marks the conclusion of the more than two-year legal battle. An Okaloosa County Circuit Court judge ruled last month that the county’s local retirement plan that contributed 57% of a commissioner’s salary to a 401(a)-retirement account amounted to unlawful compensation under Florida law. The ruling came as a result of a lawsuit filed by the Escambia County Commission against Escambia County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Pam Childers, who blocked the payments to the program at the beginning of 2022.

“41 ‘apex predators’ — that eat venomous snakes — released in north Florida. Here’s why.” via Olivia Lloyd of the Miami Herald — They’re eastern indigo snakes, the longest snake species in the U.S., and they play “a vital role in the circle of life here,” according to James Bogan Jr., the director of Central Florida Zoo’s Orianne Center for Indigo Conservation. Bogan said he feels “a touch of pride” at the eighth annual reintroduction of the species, the most in one year so far, according to a news release from the Central Florida Zoo. Eastern indigo snakes provide balance to the “now rare” ecosystem, eating venomous and nonvenomous snakes, as well as other wildlife, according to conservationists. They’re native to the southeast U.S., but their range has decreased in part due to habitat loss. The federally threatened snake disappeared from the Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines Preserve after 1982, but scientists hope reintroduction efforts since 2017 will be good for both the snake species and the ecosystem as a whole.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Will Manatee County and Florida still buy Rattlesnake Key land? The deal has an issue” via Ryan Ballogg of the Bradenton Herald — Time could be running out for Florida and Manatee County officials to conserve some of the last unspoiled wetlands in Tampa Bay. Rattlesnake Key’s 671 acres of mangrove swamps and flatwoods are a haven for fish, manatees, birds, anglers and boaters on Tampa and Terra Ceia bays, just south of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Now it’s all for sale as part of a $75 million, 1,000-acre real estate package. The state and county previously planned to buy the land, setting aside $26 million for the purchase. But the effort stalled when a state appraisal valued the island at $7.6 million, according to Honey Rand, a public relations representative for the property owners.

“Sarasota County may raise residents’ fees for trash collection as it switches providers” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — As Sarasota County plans to switch to new providers for garbage collection in 2025, officials are preparing residents for changes, which could include fee increases. The county’s 20-year partnership with its previous provider, Waste Management, will end. Waste Pro of Florida and FCC Environmental Services have signed four-year contracts, beginning on March 31, 2025, for collection services. “Service for residents living in unincorporated Sarasota County and businesses operating in unincorporated Sarasota County will be included in the changes,” according to a county news release. “However, those living or operating in the cities of Sarasota, Venice, North Port or the Town of Longboat Key will not be affected by the new hauler contracts.”

“Judge defers decision on request to dismiss lawsuit against Sarasota Commissioner Kyle Battie” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — After one of Sarasota’s continuing political controversies moved from City Hall to the courthouse, a judge this week said he will issue a written order on whether to dismiss a lawsuit against Commissioner Battie by local activist Kelly Franklin. Lawyers for Battie and Franklin, respectively, argued before Sarasota Circuit Judge Stephen Walker and about a dozen spectators in a seventh-floor courtroom at the downtown Silvertooth Justice Center. On the docket: Whether to dismiss a lawsuit against Battie, which contends he defamed and inflicted emotional distress on Franklin, a local activist, when he publicly accused her of posting a racist message about him on Facebook. The legal dispute did not focus on the post’s validity.

“Collier Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple reports of tax payment thefts” Dan Glaun of the Naples Daily News — Most people don’t relish sending money to the IRS during tax season. For Terry and Janet Alonzo, this year was worse — their payment ended up in the hands of a thief, according to a report they filed with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. “(Alonzo) decided to check her account online and discovered that check No. 291, which she issued to United States Treasury, had been washed and issued,” a sheriff’s deputy wrote in the incident report. The report redacted the name of the person who cashed the check. The Alonzos, both 80 years old, have lived in Naples’ Villages of Monterey condo complex for 23 years, they said.

— TOP OPINION —

“Florida’s abortion ban shows the hypocrisy of ‘Right to Life’” via Mary Ellen Klas for Bloomberg — The state’s mandatory 24-hour waiting period, combined with the ban, effectively ended 50 years of reproductive freedom in Florida, where more than 84,000 abortions were performed last year. Thousands of those procedures were for women from states for whom Florida represented their closest access to reproductive health care. The Sunshine State now joins Texas as one of the two most populous states in the nation to have near-absolute bans, and it represents the largest loss of access to abortion care since Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022.

Florida is also a state of great disparities — economic, social and health — because the Republican establishment has no interest in addressing the gaps. The loss of access to abortion care will worsen the inequities. But then, to anti-abortion legislators, the ban isn’t about life, it’s about politics.

And, based on what has happened in Texas, the impact of the ban will extend far beyond those with unwanted or medically dangerous pregnancies. Those who have health complications and require a medically necessary abortion after six weeks will also be denied care, warned Lauren Brenzel, director of Floridians for Protecting Freedom.

How does the GOP. which has spent decades pronouncing itself the “right to life” party, justify traumatizing women who are already going through one of the worst experiences of their lives? If Republicans really cared about protecting life, their response to the overturning of Roe would have been to expand the social safety net to make parenting easier, lower the economic barriers to raising healthy children, and diminish the economic and medical need for abortions.

Women across Florida are more motivated than ever to harness their collective power and regain control over their bodies. Until then, however, the damage is done.

— OPINIONS —

“There is no serious case for presidential immunity” via David French of The New York Times — In the opening moments of Trump’s argument for presidential immunity, Justice Clarence Thomas pressed Trump’s lawyer, John Sauer, to state the “source” for his sweeping argument that presidents are absolutely immune from criminal prosecution for official acts in office. Sauer’s response virtually ends his argument (or ought to). “The source of the immunity,” he said, “is principally rooted in the Executive Vesting Clause of Article II, Section 1.” The Supreme Court defined the question before it quite simply: “Whether and if so to what extent does a former president enjoy presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his tenure in office.” The answer, applying any form of reasonable originalist analysis, is “almost never” and “certainly not in Trump’s case.”

“Trump wants to influence who runs elections in Miami Dade. What else could go wrong?” via the Miami Herald editorial board — “Alina Garcia has done an incredible job,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social site Tuesday night. “Now, Alina is running to be Miami-Dade’s Supervisor of Elections and protect Voters’ Rights. Alina has my Complete and Total Endorsement.” A Trump endorsement may go a long way with some voters in South Florida, where he’s grown more popular since 2016. But it comes with a price: It’s a connection to the former President who not only denied he lost in 2020 but tried to subvert the results, even though judge after judge has ruled there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Trump faces two criminal cases over his efforts to overturn his loss and several of his allies have been indicted in Arizona over an alleged fake-electors scheme. Most importantly, Trump has a history of pressuring election officials.

“Max Goodman: An ode to Florida’s non-Jews” via Florida Politics — Throughout all the chaos, inaction, and intolerance, there is a bright spot. That bright spot is taking place right here in Florida. And, in many instances, it has been leaders of non-Jewish faith who have led the way. The trust-fund babies protesting at the University of South Florida this week could barely get their tents in the ground before DeSantis and Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister had seen enough. Within an hour the faux encampment was dispersed courtesy of a beautiful flurry of tear gas and rubber bullets. In Southwest Florida, where I call home, we have leaders like Congressman Vern Buchanan who have been relentless in their support of the Jewish community, publishing op-eds in the Jewish News berating his Washington colleagues who cower in silence for fear of political retribution. I’d even dare to say their support is more important and meaningful at this moment than that of my Jewish brethren.

