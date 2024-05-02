May 2, 2024
Paul Renner endorses Tom Leek’s SD 7 campaign
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 2/10/23-House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, left, prepares to leave the rostrum as Rep. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, right, begins to direct House debate, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jacob Ogles

FLAPOL021023CH034
The Republican Party of Florida also thanked Leek for a $25K donation.

House Speaker Paul Renner is endorsing state Senate candidate Tom Leek. The Republican Party of Florida, meanwhile, thanked Leek for a $25,000 donation to the state party.

Leek, a sitting House Representative, launched his campaign for Senate last year.

Renner, who served the last eight years in the House with Leek, praised the Ormond Beach Republican’s legislative record and called him a “friend.”

“Tom has been a trusted confidant and leader, which is why I appointed him as Chair of the House Appropriations Committee,” said Renner, a Palm Coast Republican.

“In that role he balanced the budget, paid off debt early and set aside record reserves, all while addressing the needs of our state. His proven conservative principles are evident in everything he’s accomplished. When elected, he will continue his stellar public service as an influential member of the Florida Senate where he will advocate for our values.”

Leek embraced the support from the presiding officer.

“Speaker Renner has led with a servant’s heart and his vision, The Florida Way, is one that has guided our state to historic initiatives in protecting and educating our children, preserving our environment, and supporting our law enforcement,” Leek said. “I am truly honored to receive his support.”

Leek is running with support from the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee. He also has endorsements from U.S. Reps. Michael Waltz and Cory Mills, both Republicans, along with State Attorney R.J. Larizza, Public Defender Matt Metz, state Sen. Jay Collins and every Sheriff in Senate District 7, including Flagler Sheriff Rick Stacy, Putnam Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach, St. Johns Sheriff Robert Hardwick and Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

He has amplified the law enforcement support in radio ads in the district now.

The Florida GOP thanked Leek for personal financial support he has provided, thanking the state Representative for contributing $25,000.

“The Republican Party of Florida continues to make incredible gains in stellar candidate recruitment, impressive voter registration numbers, and vital voter turnout programs, and it is my hope other candidate campaigns and political committees will consider doing the same at this critical time,” Leek said.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

