Ron DeSantis rips Kamala Harris after abortion speech, wonders why White House doesn’t care about women’s sports

Florida’s Governor is sounding off about Vice President Kamala Harris and her speech in Jacksonville this week on reproductive rights, saying the Joe Biden administration’s commitment to women’s rights is questionable given other policy positions it takes.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Harris “tries to say that somehow, you know, she represents, you know, standing up for women. Meanwhile, their administration is trying to force men into women’s bathrooms and locker rooms,” he said. The Governor was referring to Title IX changes protecting students’ sexual orientation and gender identity, with which he says the state will not “comply.”

“How is that good for women? How is it good for girls to have boys compete against them in these sports? And so I just think that it’s just bizarre what they’re doing,” DeSantis told reporters and supporters in Jacksonville at the VyStar Tower.

The Governor did not address her message about reproductive rights, delivered in the wake of the Heartbeat Protection Act banning abortion in Florida in most cases after the sixth week of pregnancy.

Instead, he focused on voter registration to make the case that Biden and Harris’ alleged competitiveness in Florida is a “farce” given Florida will “have a million more registered Republicans than Democrats on Election Day.”

As he did previously, he taunted Democrats, daring them to spend heavily in the state, as people won’t be “buying what they’re selling” regardless.

“Light up the air in Florida. Burn all the money you want down here,” DeSantis said. “I’d rather you spend it here than in Wisconsin or Pennsylvania or some of these other places.”