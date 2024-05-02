May 2, 2024
Go fish! Ron DeSantis is still seeing red over federal snapper restrictions
Image via FWC.

A.G. GancarskiMay 2, 2024

fwc red snapper handling
'The people are there, they see the fish, I mean, they're there.'

When it comes to red snappers, Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking an unambiguous stance.

The federal government needs to cede oversight of the Atlantic Basin to Florida, just as is the case  in the Gulf of Mexico, given what he says is an ample fish population ready and waiting to be harvested.

“I talked to people here on this coast. There are snapper there. Like the data, like what the feds do is not an accurate reflection and it was the same thing with the Gulf, even though the Gulf had a little bit more access compared to what the feds were doing,” Florida’s Governor said in Jacksonville at the VyStar Tower.

“So I was like, you know, this data is not accurate. The people are there, they see the fish, I mean, they’re there. So why don’t we go and actually do this in a way that makes sense?”

Gulf anglers will have ample access to the fish they want, with a 103-day season that begins on June 1 and continues through July 31, with closure through August and reopening on weekends from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30. Conversely, recreational fishers have just “two days” in the Atlantic to satisfy their snapper itch.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

