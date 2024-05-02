Special Session? Gov. DeSantis talks additional amendments, tougher immigration law

Will Florida have a Special Session in the next few weeks?

Based on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ comments, it’s possible, though he’s distancing himself from one potential component.

Regarding the addition of potential constitutional amendments to clog the ballot and blunt the popular appeal of measures that would legalize abortion up until the point of viability and allow for non-medical adult use of cannabis, DeSantis is coy.

“That would be news to me if that were to happen in terms of any other amendments being added to the ballot. But, you know, there may be people in the Legislature talking, it’s not coming from me if that’s the case.”

Meanwhile, DeSantis is again advocating for legislation like Texas’ SB 4, which is still in the courts.

“Given what’s happened, the states, we need to do whatever we can to be able to protect against (illegal immigration),” DeSantis said.

The Governor invoked his migrant transport program to Martha’s Vineyard as proof that Democrats “want an open border until they have to deal with it,” claiming “Venezuelans were high-fiving” him for his expulsion of illegal immigrants Nicolas Maduro is sending to the country.

“So whatever we can do to protect in light of some of the things Texas has done, I’m supportive of and, but I will say this, the actions we’ve taken have been effective,” DeSantis said.

The Florida Governor made the comments Thursday in Jacksonville at the VyStar Tower.

As the Texas Tribune reports, the bill could put border crossers in jail for six months on their first offense, and up to 20 years for a repeat offense. It would also force Judges to order repatriation, with local law enforcement responsible for taking undocumented immigrants back to the border.

The Governor had said he wanted a Special Session more than a month ago.

“I’m working with folks to craft, if there’s something we can do in a Special Legislative Session, to give our law enforcement more authority to arrest and detain, because I think that will be a huge disincentive for people to come if we can do it,” DeSantis said on the Sean Hannity radio show.