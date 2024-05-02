May 2, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Special Session? Gov. DeSantis talks additional amendments, tougher immigration law

A.G. GancarskiMay 2, 20244min3

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs measure to enhance protections against ‘debanking’

HeadlinesOrlando

Transgender woman sues Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin alleging discrimination

FederalHeadlines

Go fish! Ron DeSantis is still seeing red over federal snapper restrictions

DeSantis AP
The Governor answered the question from reporter Jake Stofan on Thursday.

Will Florida have a Special Session in the next few weeks?

Based on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ comments, it’s possible, though he’s distancing himself from one potential component.

Regarding the addition of potential constitutional amendments to clog the ballot and blunt the popular appeal of measures that would legalize abortion up until the point of viability and allow for non-medical adult use of cannabis, DeSantis is coy.

“That would be news to me if that were to happen in terms of any other amendments being added to the ballot. But, you know, there may be people in the Legislature talking, it’s not coming from me if that’s the case.”

Meanwhile, DeSantis is again advocating for legislation like Texas’ SB 4, which is still in the courts.

“Given what’s happened, the states, we need to do whatever we can to be able to protect against (illegal immigration),” DeSantis said.

The Governor invoked his migrant transport program to Martha’s Vineyard as proof that Democrats “want an open border until they have to deal with it,” claiming “Venezuelans were high-fiving” him for his expulsion of illegal immigrants Nicolas Maduro is sending to the country.

“So whatever we can do to protect in light of some of the things Texas has done, I’m supportive of and, but I will say this, the actions we’ve taken have been effective,” DeSantis said.

The Florida Governor made the comments Thursday in Jacksonville at the VyStar Tower.

As the Texas Tribune reports, the bill could put border crossers in jail for six months on their first offense, and up to 20 years for a repeat offense. It would also force Judges to order repatriation, with local law enforcement responsible for taking undocumented immigrants back to the border.

The Governor had said he wanted a Special Session more than a month ago.

“I’m working with folks to craft, if there’s something we can do in a Special Legislative Session, to give our law enforcement more authority to arrest and detain, because I think that will be a huge disincentive for people to come if we can do it,” DeSantis said on the Sean Hannity radio show.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUniversal promises to transport you into a video game in Super Nintendo World

nextRon DeSantis rips Kamala Harris after abortion speech, wonders why White House doesn't care about women's sports

3 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    May 2, 2024 at 11:58 am

    If they didn’t squander the regular session on trans drag queens and Disney, they wouldn’t need to be paid overtime for a special session. Fire them all at their next elections!

    Reply

  • Monday news

    May 2, 2024 at 12:01 pm

    He better start understanding that when you sell toxic water you pay them the rest of life.20 years down and so on

    Reply

  • MH/Duuuval

    May 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm

    “Venezuelans were high-fiving” him for his expulsion of illegal immigrants Nicolas Maduro is sending to the country.

    Will these folks be voting in Nov.?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
[gravityform id=”13″ title=”false” description=”false” ajax=”true”]
Categories