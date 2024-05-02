May 2, 2024
Universal promises to transport you into a video game in Super Nintendo World

Gabrielle Russon
May 2, 2024

Yoshi's Adventure
Here's what you can see and do in Epic Universe's Super Nintendo World.

Epic Universe visitors will feel like they are a character inside some of their favorite video games when they visit the colorful and interactive Super Nintendo World.

Orlando’s newest theme park opens next year. Universal Orlando released new details and an animated fly-through video previewing the land’s Donkey Kong Country, depicting giant mushrooms, spinning coins and the castle from the popular video game. Within an hour of being released, the YouTube video had 4,000 views.

“Developed in partnership between the visionaries of Universal Creative and Nintendo, the vibrant land combines iconic Nintendo characters with Universal’s renowned craft of creating innovative theme park experiences to deliver a multi-sensory environment where guests can experience the fun and adventure of Nintendo games in a whole new way,” Universal said in a press release.

What makes the land unique is its interactive element. People can buy power-up bands to collect digital coins and unlock hidden Easter eggs. The bands let visitors compete with each other and rank with other guests on a leaderboard screen, Universal said. Universal did not disclose how much the bands cost.

Super Nintendo World, one of five lands in Epic Universe, will have several rides.

Mine-Cart Madness, a family-friendly coaster, will take riders through the jungle “to help Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong protect the coveted golden banana,” Universal said.

Universal described Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge as a “groundbreaking attraction that fuses augmented reality, projection mapping technology and elaborate environments.”

Another ride, Yoshi’s Adventure, is family-friendly and offers “breathtaking views of Super Mario Land” as visitors ride through Mushroom Kingdom landscapes with Yoshi.

For dining, the Toadstool Cafe will sell burgers, spaghetti and other dishes. Two other walk-up eateries will sell snacks, treats and beverages, while two souvenir shops will sell merchandise.

Meet-and-greets will be available for visitors to interact with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and other characters in the land.

No official opening date has been set for Epic Universe. But the park has a target opening date of Summer 2025. It will open near the Orange County Convention Center, away from Universal’s two other existing parks.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

