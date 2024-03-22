Gov. DeSantis eyes Special Session to crack down on Haitian migrants

Florida legislators may have to return to Tallahassee again before the 2024 election, as Gov. Ron DeSantis has some work for them regarding Haiti.

“I’m working with folks to craft, if there’s something we can do in a Special Legislative Session, to give our law enforcement more authority to arrest and detain, because I think that will be a huge disincentive for people to come if we can do it,” DeSantis said on the Sean Hannity radio show.

The Governor likely would seek legislation like Texas’ SB 4, which is currently blocked by a federal appeals court.

As the Texas Tribune reports, the bill could put border crossers in jail for six months on their first offense, and up to 20 years for a repeat offense. It would also force Judges to order repatriation, with local law enforcement responsible for taking undocumented immigrants back to the border.

“This Texas law, I think, could be a model for other states if the courts end up upholding it,” DeSantis said.

The Governor has already launched Operation Vigilant Sentry, which is designed to keep Haitian refugees from making landfall and finding refuge in Florida, with 250 total forces deployed. More than half of them are from the Florida State Guard. The balance comes from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Florida National Guard and the Florida Highway Patrol.

But he seems to want not just to rebuff the migrant influx, but impose penalties on those who make the trip but are caught, based on Thursday’s comments.

During the same interview, DeSantis discussed the rescue flights from Haiti, and said the situation is more dangerous for Americans than Israel, from where he flew people home last year amid the peak of his presidential campaign.

“I think with Haiti, given the situation, it’s much more dicey and just kind of the day to day, because you have gangs ruling the street. In Israel, you may have to dodge Hamas. But around Israeli authorities, you know, you’re going to be safe,” the Governor said.