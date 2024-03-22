Gov. DeSantis eyes Special Session to crack down on Haitian migrants

Florida legislators may have to return to Tallahassee again before the 2024 election, as Gov. Ron DeSantis has some work for them regarding Haiti.
“I’m working with folks to craft, if there’s something we can do in a Special Legislative Session, to give our law enforcement more authority to arrest and detain, because I think that will be a huge disincentive for people to come if we can do it,” DeSantis said on the Sean Hannity radio show.
The Governor likely would seek legislation like Texas’ SB 4, which is currently blocked by a federal appeals court.
As the Texas Tribune reports, the bill could put border crossers in jail for six months on their first offense, and up to 20 years for a repeat offense. It would also force Judges to order repatriation, with local law enforcement responsible for taking undocumented immigrants back to the border.
“This Texas law, I think, could be a model for other states if the courts end up upholding it,” DeSantis said.
The Governor has already launched Operation Vigilant Sentry, which is designed to keep Haitian refugees from making landfall and finding refuge in Florida, with 250 total forces deployed. More than half of them are from the Florida State Guard. The balance comes from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Florida National Guard and the Florida Highway Patrol.
But he seems to want not just to rebuff the migrant influx, but impose penalties on those who make the trip but are caught, based on Thursday’s comments.
During the same interview, DeSantis discussed the rescue flights from Haiti, and said the situation is more dangerous for Americans than Israel, from where he flew people home last year amid the peak of his presidential campaign.
“I think with Haiti, given the situation, it’s much more dicey and just kind of the day to day, because you have gangs ruling the street. In Israel, you may have to dodge Hamas. But around Israeli authorities, you know, you’re going to be safe,” the Governor said.
6 comments
Hollywood Ronny Statham.
March 22, 2024 at 8:46 am
Also; cracking down on fentanyl, cocaine, illegal AirBnBs, and a litany of other HOLLYWOOD FANTASIES.
You’re a lowly attorney; not Jason Statham.
Here come the Haitians and there ain’t a thing your fatty LEOs can do.
Border Czar
March 22, 2024 at 9:00 am
Yes there is. We can bring all of them to your neighborhood. You being one of those sanctuary liberal wackos should be just fine with that. Now post your address so we can drop them off.
Earl Pitts "The Big Voice On The Right" American
March 22, 2024 at 10:23 am
Great news Florida,
I, Earl Pitts American, am working with Ron “The Ronald” DeSantis, and the powers that be, and the movers and shakers in Florida to rush the Sage Passage of Open Carry so we can all get The Drop on Bar-Ba-Que and his Evil Henchmen in order to “BLAST ‘EM” befor they get The Drop on us and “Blast Us All To Kingdom Come”.
This is the perfect time to provide Florida The Ability To Defend Ourselves by “Giveing” us back what yoi have been illegally denying us “OUR CONSTITUNAL €FFIN RIGHTS”.
THE SAGE EARL OF POLITICS HAS SPOKEN.
SO LET IT BE DONE:
Thank you Florida,
Earl Pitts “Constititional Expert” American
ScienceBLVR
March 22, 2024 at 9:25 am
So instead of picking strawberries, the FL taxpayers will support them in jail for 6 months? What’s with the irrational animosity with Haitians in particular? Because you know who called Haiti a sh&thole country? DeSantis is such a pwad
Impeach Biden
March 22, 2024 at 9:27 am
Have you been to Haiti? Yes it is a sh**t hole.
MH/Duuuval
March 22, 2024 at 9:53 am
Wouldn’t have anything to do with the financial exploitation of Haiti since is became independent in 1804, would it? Or, the modern-day US support for the Duvaliers, on top of actually occupying the country with our Marines before that? Or, the standard economic corruption and exploitation associated with predatory US capitalism?