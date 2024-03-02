New State Guard graduates more than double the size of Gov. DeSantis’ state-level force

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Office is announcing the graduation of new Florida State Guard members.

The first 205 graduates of the February Initial Entry Training (IET)’s three-week program passed the test.

“The Florida State Guard serves an important role in emergency response for the state. I am pleased to see this important volunteer force continue to grow to serve the people of Florida,” DeSantis said.

The 205 new “Florida State Guard Soldiers” will join 120 extant members, and they represent a broad swath of the state, with people from 52 counties joining the fighting force.

“Our volunteers sacrificed time away from their families and professions to undertake the challenge and honor of becoming a soldier in the Florida State Guard and I am quite proud of this graduating class and their many accomplishments,” said Director Mark Thieme.

Thieme hailed “the strong collaboration and partnership with the Florida National Guard, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Clay County Emergency Management, the American Heart Association, and several other agencies.”

“We are thankful for their support and commitment to our shared mission — to protect and preserve the life and property of the people of Florida.”

Of course, the State Guard’s mission has already expanded beyond the people and property of Florida, as evidenced by DeSantis’ announcement last month to add his soldiers to other police and fighting forces from Florida headed for the Texas border with Mexico.