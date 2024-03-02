March 2, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: House moves closer to Senate on Jax Sheriff vehicle ask
Image via T.K. Waters.

A.G. GancarskiMarch 2, 20242min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: Polk County Bully Project gets big bucks for hard-to-place pooches

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: House wants more lottery vending machines than Senate

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: House, Senate still working out where to put new Judges

image2
The state may pay for more than half of a vehicle for an agency with a budget of nearly $600M a year.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters is moving closer to getting at least partial funding for a Mobile Investigative Command Vehicle, as budget discussions continue between the House and Senate.

The latest bump offer shows less than a $200,000 difference between them. The House is willing to spend $577,514, while the Senate is holding to the $750,000 number it has for days. The House position is up from $200,000 earlier in negotiations, however.

Both the House and the Senate are far short of the original ask of more than $1.1 million from Sen. Clay Yarborough and Rep. Jessica Baker. But even a worst-case scenario inside the current range would have the state paying more than half of the cost for this vehicle.

That would be a salutary boost for a law enforcement agency that spends nearly $600 million a year in Jacksonville taxpayer money, justified by the claim that the vehicle may be deployed to other counties during mutual aid scenarios.

The budget request said the vehicle “will allow for a more complete and rapid response to major emergencies and investigations throughout the city.”

“By serving as an on-scene command post, detectives will have access to additional resources and communications equipment allowing them to be more efficient and effective in the field,” the justification continued.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNew State Guard graduates more than double the size of Gov. DeSantis' state-level force

nextBudget conference: House not matching Senate on money to keep cops

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more