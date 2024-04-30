Liz Dahan: Standing strong against Florida’s six-week abortion ban

Earlier this year, two close friends of mine learned that after twenty weeks of pregnancy, their baby had anencephaly, meaning “without brain.”

Babies born with this condition are often stillborn or die within hours.

As a family, and after consulting with their doctor, they made the difficult decision to terminate the pregnancy.

Today, as the six-week abortion ban takes effect in Florida, I am thinking about my sadness for their loss and the fear and despair they must have felt.

How many women will no longer get that same choice?

The enforcement of this abortion ban marks a dark day for reproductive freedom in our state. It strips women of their ability to make personal medical decisions and forces them into potentially dangerous life-threatening situations.

By severely limiting access to abortion after just six weeks, this law effectively denies women the right to control their own bodies and futures.

This restrictive law not only threatens the autonomy and health of women but also exacerbates existing inequalities in our society.

The unspoken truth is that the impact of this legislation will be felt most acutely by marginalized communities, including low-income women and women of color. Florida doesn’t have guaranteed parental leave and has a higher maternal mortality and infant mortality rate than the national average.

Statistics coming from states with similar restrictions show that these numbers will only get worse with the enforcement of this ban.

It is more important than ever that we come together to oppose this assault on women’s rights.

Our current Representative, Anna Paulina Luna, has openly supported this dangerous legislation, demonstrating a clear disregard for the well-being of women in Pinellas County. Just this past weekend, to commemorate April as sexual assault awareness month, she posted on X about the tragic toll that sexual violence takes on victims’ mental health.

What she left out is that her no-exceptions, pro-life extremism dismantles the bodily autonomy of the same victims she mentioned. This position actively hurts the well-being of her constituents — our neighbors, our sisters, our mothers, and our friends.

This matters more for them today than ever before. We cannot afford to elect leaders who prioritize their own political agendas over the rights and health of the people they serve.

I am running for Congress to be a voice for those who have been silenced and marginalized and I will tirelessly advocate for the repeal of this dangerous abortion ban while working to ensure that women and their doctors are the ones making health care decisions, not politicians.

Together, we can stand strong against this attack on our freedom and build a more equitable society for all.

