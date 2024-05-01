Kim Downing wins open seat on Haines City Commission

Voters in Haines City elected Kim Downing to an open City Commission seat.

Unofficial final election results from the Polk County Supervisor of Elections showed Downing leading Clarence Daniels with 824 votes, 52.8% of the vote, to his 736 votes, of 47.2%.

That settles the last political decision expected in Haines City this year. City Commissioner Morris West earned re-election earlier this month when he won 52% of the vote against two challengers on April 2, avoiding a runoff.

But with four candidates running for Seat 4 on the Commission, the vote there was more divided. Downing in the first election had 32.91% of the vote to Daniels’ 30.8% of the vote, while Carlos Surita won 29.42% and Buster Raggs won 6.87%.

Downing, a 12-year federal employee, is a native of Haines City and said seven years of significant growth have impacted the community.

“It is going to take a forward-thinking individual just to make sure the city can keep up with demands of growth, while also being able to provide necessary services to residents as well,” she said ahead of the election.

A graduate of the city’s Citizen Academy, she has also taken classes on Florida ethics laws. Ultimately, she said the city needs someone to bridge City Hall and residents, helping to restore trust.

On her Facebook page, she stressed the value of community involvement and a collaborative approach.

“Throughout my career and community involvement, I have consistently demonstrated a commitment to transparency, accountability, and servant leadership,” she wrote. “My track record reflects my dedication to making positive contributions to all residents in Haines City.”

Daniels previously worked at City Hall. He’s a retired police officer with 16 years of experience in uniform. Before the runoff, he told Florida Politics he wanted to see good government practices at City Hall.

“I just keep fighting and trying to move Haines City forward,” Daniels said. “Transparency and accountability were my campaign motto.”

On his campaign website, he said he was looking for a way to continue his service to the city.

“It is my belief that Public Service is a responsibility that we ALL share,” he wrote. “I would be honored to be chosen to represents the residents of Haines City. I will work hard to earn your trust and I expect you to hold me accountable if given the opportunity to be your city commissioner.