NEFBA backs re-election of ‘law and order’ NE Florida Sheriffs

The builders are happy with the architecture of law enforcement in counties surrounding Jacksonville.

That’s one way to look at the endorsements from the Northeast Florida Builders Association (NEFBA) in regional Sheriffs’ races this cycle.

The group gave nods to Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook, St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick and Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper.

“These no-nonsense, law and order Sheriffs have proven themselves as staunch defenders of Northeast Florida’s citizens and businesses,” said Meagan Perkins, 2024 President of NEFBA and Vice President of Hart Resources. “NEFBA supports these exceptional Sheriffs and their deputies as they continue to valiantly serve and protect our communities.”

Cook looks certain to face a November rematch against a former Clay County Sheriff, Darryl Daniels, who is running as a no-party candidate. Fundraising is lopsided in this return bout. Cook has raised more than $186,000 while Daniels has raised less than $14,000.

Hardwick looks to face an August Primary against two Republican challengers, though the fundraising is all going the incumbent’s way in his bid for a second term. He’s raised more than $281,000, while opponent Jim Priester has raised less than $53,000 and Nathan Datsko has raised just $1,000.

Leeper is alone on the Nassau County ballot, meanwhile, as he pursues a fourth term.