Alex Sink backs ‘strong, principled leader’ Whitney Fox for CD 13

Former Chief Financial Officer Alex Sink — who also founded the pro-reproductive freedom, pro-women candidate group Ruth’s List Florida — is backing Whitney Fox in Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

“Whitney Fox is a strong, principled leader who understands the needs and concerns of Floridians,” Sink said. “Her commitment to women’s reproductive rights, increasing economic opportunity, and affordable healthcare aligns with the values I have championed throughout my career. Whitney’s dedication to serving her community and her vision for a better Florida make her the right choice for Congress.”

Sink served as Florida CFO from 2006-2010, and narrowly lost a bid for Governor in 2010 to now-U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. She also ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2014, losing to Republican David Jolly in a Special Election following the death of longtime U.S. Rep. Bill Young.

Sink founded Ruth’s List in 2008, while serving as CFO, as part of an effort to build a bench of strong, Democratic women to run for office. To this day, the group works to help pro-choice Democratic women run for office.

“I am honored to receive Alex Sink’s endorsement. Alex has been a trailblazer for women in Florida politics and a tireless advocate for our communities. Her support is a testament to the strength and momentum of our campaign as we fight for our freedoms and representation that puts people over politics,” Fox said. “With Alex’s support and guidance, we will win this November. I invite everyone to join our movement as we rally to unseat Anna Paulina Luna.”

Sink chose Fox over two other Democratic, pro-choice women in the race for CD 13 — Sabrina Bousbar and Liz Dahan. Both are running on strong résumés, but have not yet matched Fox in fundraising, based on the most recent reports available. Both Bousbar and Dahan entered the race later than Fox.

Fox is one of five Democrats vying for their party’s nomination to take on incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Luna in November. A sixth is running as a write-in.

In all, Fox has earned more than 35 endorsements from current and former state and local officials and organizations. That includes her most recent from U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, as well as U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor and Lois Frankel. Fox also recently received support from former state Rep. Ben Diamond, who himself had been rumored to be considering a run.

Other endorsers include state Rep. Lindsay Cross; former St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman; former state Sen. Janet Cruz; former state Reps. Margaret Good, Adam Hattersley, and Carlos Guillermo Smith; former congressional candidate Alan Cohn; Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers; Pinellas County School Board member Caprice Edmond; St. Pete City Council members Gina Driscoll, Deborah Figgs-Sanders and Lisset Hanewicz; Oldsmar Vice Mayor Andrew Knapp; Oldsmar City Council member Steve Graber; Gulfport City Council members Paul Ray and April Thanos; former St. Pete Beach Mayor Al Johnson; former Seminole City Council member Jim Olliver; Largo City Commissioner Michael Smith; Dunedin City Commissioner Jeff Gow; Largo City Commissioner Jamie Robinson; and the National Women’s Political Caucus.