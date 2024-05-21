May 21, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Alex Sink backs ‘strong, principled leader’ Whitney Fox for CD 13
Image via Whitney Fox for Congress.

Janelle Irwin TaylorMay 21, 20246min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida sees 3 cities in top 15 list of largest population growth in U.S.

HeadlinesNE Florida

NEFBA backs re-election of ‘law and order’ NE Florida Sheriffs

HeadlinesInfluence

Jimmy Patronis hits back at congressional Democrats’ ESG inquiry

Whitney Fox
Sink founded Ruth’s List in 2008, while serving as Florida CFO, as part of an effort to build a bench of strong, Democratic women to run for office.

Former Chief Financial Officer Alex Sink — who also founded the pro-reproductive freedom, pro-women candidate group Ruth’s List Florida — is backing Whitney Fox in Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

“Whitney Fox is a strong, principled leader who understands the needs and concerns of Floridians,” Sink said. “Her commitment to women’s reproductive rights, increasing economic opportunity, and affordable healthcare aligns with the values I have championed throughout my career. Whitney’s dedication to serving her community and her vision for a better Florida make her the right choice for Congress.”

Sink served as Florida CFO from 2006-2010, and narrowly lost a bid for Governor in 2010 to now-U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. She also ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2014, losing to Republican David Jolly in a Special Election following the death of longtime U.S. Rep. Bill Young.

Sink founded Ruth’s List in 2008, while serving as CFO, as part of an effort to build a bench of strong, Democratic women to run for office. To this day, the group works to help pro-choice Democratic women run for office.

“I am honored to receive Alex Sink’s endorsement. Alex has been a trailblazer for women in Florida politics and a tireless advocate for our communities. Her support is a testament to the strength and momentum of our campaign as we fight for our freedoms and representation that puts people over politics,” Fox said. “With Alex’s support and guidance, we will win this November. I invite everyone to join our movement as we rally to unseat Anna Paulina Luna.”

Sink chose Fox over two other Democratic, pro-choice women in the race for CD 13 — Sabrina Bousbar and Liz Dahan. Both are running on strong résumés, but have not yet matched Fox in fundraising, based on the most recent reports available. Both Bousbar and Dahan entered the race later than Fox.

Fox is one of five Democrats vying for their party’s nomination to take on incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Luna in November. A sixth is running as a write-in.

In all, Fox has earned more than 35 endorsements from current and former state and local officials and organizations. That includes her most recent from U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, as well as U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor and Lois Frankel. Fox also recently received support from former state Rep. Ben Diamond, who himself had been rumored to be considering a run.

Other endorsers include state Rep. Lindsay Cross; former St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman; former state Sen. Janet Cruz; former state Reps. Margaret GoodAdam Hattersley, and Carlos Guillermo Smith; former congressional candidate Alan Cohn; Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers; Pinellas County School Board member Caprice Edmond; St. Pete City Council members Gina DriscollDeborah Figgs-Sanders and Lisset Hanewicz; Oldsmar Vice Mayor Andrew Knapp; Oldsmar City Council member Steve Graber; Gulfport City Council members Paul Ray and April Thanos; former St. Pete Beach Mayor Al Johnson; former Seminole City Council member Jim Olliver; Largo City Commissioner Michael Smith; Dunedin City Commissioner Jeff Gow; Largo City Commissioner Jamie Robinson; and the National Women’s Political Caucus.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida sees 3 cities in top 15 list of largest population growth in U.S.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories