Natalie Kelly: Mental Health Awareness Month — the first step may be the step that saves your life

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, in 2022, 32.9% of U.S. adults experienced both a mental health condition and substance abuse. Also, from 2011 to 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the suicide rate among people ages 10-24 increased by 60%.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and it’s a good time to assess our own mental health and the mental health of those we love. The first step someone takes to get mental health support can be the step that saves their life.

In Florida, we have a robust behavioral health safety net system consisting of seven Managing Entities that not only oversee behavioral health care for our underinsured and uninsured population but also support Floridians through various programs and community partnerships.

Examples of these innovative programs throughout Florida range from faith-based partnerships to peer support for first responders and from Care Coordination to support children and families navigating the transition from intensive care settings to community-based support systems to supportive housing to address homelessness, affordability and supportive housing. And these are only a few examples of the programs that Managing Entities oversee.

Florida’s Managing Entities are community-based organizations that tailor behavioral health services based on the unique needs of Florida’s individual communities. To achieve transparency and accountability, the Managing Entities are overseen by community boards and funded through the Department of Children and Families.

The community-based Managing Entity model is right for Florida as it streamlines access to care with rapid responses to community trends. The positive, life-changing impacts on Floridians’ lives are undeniable. Through Care Coordination, 92% of individuals are diverted from costly crisis stabilization units, hospital emergency rooms and jails. Thanks to Mobile Response Teams, 83% of individuals in crisis are diverted from Baker Act admissions.

This Mental Health Awareness Month, it’s time to take stock of your mental health and, if necessary, connect with the behavioral health community resources that are available. By calling 2-1-1, you can be connected with the community resources that are best for you.

Anyone contemplating suicide should call 9-8-8.

Let’s make Mental Health Month every month.

___

Natalie K. Kelly is CEO of the Florida Association of Managing Entities.