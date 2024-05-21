Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens soon at Disney World: Here’s what we know

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure — the re-imagined Splash Mountain water ride that features Disney’s first Black princess — is opening June 28.

Here’s everything we know about it.

When the ride first opens, there will be no standby line, so it will be more complicated to be among the first to ride it. Disney said it will use a virtual queue with two different opportunities to sign up at 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day. Visitors at the earlier time don’t need to be inside the park to join the virtual line but will need to be physically at the park for the later time.

The ride’s central story takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras, and Tiana is throwing a party.

Certainly, a party is incomplete without food and music.

According to People Magazine, scent dispensers will allow people standing in line to smell the tasty scent of beignets.

Disney has hired Terence Blanchard and PJ Morton, multi-Grammy winners and jazz musicians, to create new music for the ride.

“Both natives of New Orleans, PJ and Terence will help us score a lyrical love letter to the region that first inspired our endeavor with Princess Tiana,” Disney has said.

Disney teased it’s adding dozens of new high-tech audio-animatronics based off the characters from the animated film “The Princess and the Frog.” You can expect to see Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Louis the alligator, Mama Odie, Eudora, Charlotte, Big Daddy, a band of musical critters and others.

“You’ll be able to experience our most advanced Audio-Animatronics figures yet in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure,” Disney has said on the park’s blog. “These figures build on our legacy with even more sophistication.”

Beyond the Mardi Gras party, Disney created a deeper back story for the ride.

“Walt Disney Imagineering is creating an original, next-chapter story for Tiana. Within the attraction queue, guests will discover that she continues to grow her business with Tiana’s Foods — an employee-owned cooperative. Combining her talents with those of the local community, Tiana has transformed an aging salt mine and built a beloved brand,” the company said on its park blog.