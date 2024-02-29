February 28, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: Jacksonville Sheriff appears headed for disappointment in vehicle funding request
Image via T.K. Waters.

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 28, 20243min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

Budget conference: Senate not yet willing to fund connected Jax charter school’s gym

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: Senate seeks to bring private prison salaries in line with state levels

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate passes bill easing replacement of old coastal buildings

image2
Both the House and the Senate are far short of the original ask of more than $1.1M from Sen. Clay Yarborough and Rep. Jessica Baker.

Budget conferences continue in Tallahassee, and one of the outstanding issues between the House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee and Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Criminal and Civil Justice involves a Jacksonville request for a Mobile Investigative Command Vehicle.

At this writing, the House is willing to fund the project for just $200,000, while the Senate is holding to a much higher $750,000 number.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) has nearly a $600 million budget, meaning either appropriation would be a rounding error for T.K. Waters’ force. But both the House and the Senate are far short of the original $1,155,027 ask from Republican Sen. Clay Yarborough and Republican Rep. Jessica Baker.

It’s not quite certain why JSO went for money for this project from the state given its robust local funding, though the claim that the vehicle may be deployed to other counties during mutual aid scenarios might be the best justification.

The budget request said the vehicle “will allow for a more complete and rapid response to major emergencies and investigations throughout the city.”

“By serving as an on-scene command post, detectives will have access to additional resources and communications equipment allowing them to be more efficient and effective in the field,” the justification continued.

The explanation for the expected benefit of the project was likewise nebulous.

“The vehicle will dramatically enhance the agency’s on-scene coordination and response times. Its success can be measured by the agency’s improved efficiency when managing critical incidents and conducting investigations.”

JSO did not engage a lobbyist for this project, counting on it getting through the process guided by the legislative sponsors.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSenate passes bill easing replacement of old coastal buildings

nextBudget conference: Senate seeks to bring private prison salaries in line with state levels

One comment

  • Earl Pitts "Sage Political Expert Emeritas" American

    February 28, 2024 at 7:37 pm

    Good evening Florida,
    You can believe what you want – or you will be better served by following the Sage Wisdom of ME, Earl Pitts American.
    If you want “STUFF” like ….. lets just say ….. for instance new patrol cars what you “Dook 4 Brains” majority Leftist Counties like ….. lets just say ….. Duvall ….. need to do is manipulate the elections to put a Sage Republican in office as your Sheriff.
    Yeah its just that simple.
    Thank you Florida,
    Earl Pitts American

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more