Budget conference: House not matching Senate on money to keep cops

One of the ongoing disputes about the budget in Tallahassee is exactly how much to spend on a program dedicated to the recruitment and retention of law enforcement officers.

Sen. Jonathan Martin and Rep. John Snyder each sought $1.5 million for that in the budget. But as of the latest House offer, only $500,000 is contemplated for that task, while the Senate is willing to fully fund the request for a pilot program serving up to 800 officers by helping them with life skills at a cost of at least $1,875 per participant.

“The purpose of this grant is to address the recruitment and retention crisis in the Florida law enforcement community by reducing the likelihood of officers leaving the profession, increasing improved sleep, reduction in overall stress levels, and an increase in officer well being, recruiting higher quality candidates, developing new recruits and cadets, and harnessing full officer potential,” reads the Senate budget request.

The requester for this project is Daniel Polk of a company called Performance-Protocol, a national company billing itself as “law enforcement’s agency transformation partner.”

The company purports to “focus on helping agencies recruit, develop, and keep top officers” and “offer professional development, coaching, and recruiting strategies” to create “a culture that attracts and retains top talent, ensuring dedicated service to our communities.”

One-on-one coaching and agencywide training are part of the package, along with a blog that offers tips on diet and raising children, and even a podcast.

“The most immediate institutional problem facing officers today is recruitment and retention,” said Folk in an article in an Arizona publication. “Agencies today are navigating a number of organizational challenges, on top of the critical day-to-day police work serving and protecting the public. We provide foundational resources and support so they can spend more time meeting the needs of their communities.”