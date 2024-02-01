February 1, 2024
Ron DeSantis announces State Guard deployment to Mexican border, expanding his armed force’s mission

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 1, 20244min6

Desantis EOG x
The crusade against illegal immigration continues for America's Governor.

Gov. Ron DeSantis will be deploying a battalion of the Florida State Guard to the U.S.-Mexican border to deal with what he calls a “total disaster.”

“The goal is to help Texas fortify this border,” DeSantis said, noting it was the first deployment of the group he reformed recently.

Those comments were echoed by the leader of the Governor’s military unit.

“The Florida State Guard is prepared to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with state agency partners in direct support of our brothers and sisters in Texas grappling with an unprecedented surge of illegal immigration along their border,” said Florida State Guard Director Mark Thieme. “The Florida State Guard is postured to deliver rapid emergency response, public safety operations and humanitarian assistance — wherever the need arises.”

DeSantis’ announcement in Jacksonville reflects his continued commitment to spotlighting illegal immigration, a subject he has often revisited in the city, and one that was central to his recent failed presidential campaign.

It was foreshadowed last month, when DeSantis teased sending the State Guard to the border to supplement state efforts over the course of the last few years since Joe Biden was elected President, saying the advantage of the state-run group was it couldn’t be “federalized.”

DeSantis blamed Biden for opening the border, saying the effect was to “invite people to come in.”

“It’s as bad as it’s ever been at the southern border,” DeSantis said, vowing to be “helpful” to Texas.

Whether this deployment is strictly within the State Guard’s mission is an open question. The group’s website suggests a more limited mission: “State guards are authorized under Title 32 of the U.S. Code and operate distinctly from the National Guard. They are state-funded, responsive to the Governor and focused on the needs of their home state.”

It is unclear how an out-of-state deployment comports with that limited scope.

As a presidential candidate, DeSantis said he would not only deploy federal troops to the border, but reserved the right to kill certain crossers.

“If somebody were breaking into your house to do something bad, you would respond with force. Yet why don’t we do that at the Southern border? So if the cartels are cutting through the border wall, trying to run product into this country, they’re going to end up stone-cold dead as a result of that bad decision,” DeSantis declared this summer in Texas.

His aggressive immigration agenda included sending U.S. troops into Mexico to combat cartels. It’s uncertain whether that’s the case with this deployment, which will see the State Guard supplement other deployments from Florida.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

6 comments

  • Linwood Wright

    February 1, 2024 at 10:37 am

    Judging by the photo, looks like physical fitness standards are set pretty low in the DeSantis Brownshirt Brigade.

    Reply

  • Tom

    February 1, 2024 at 10:49 am

    So they’ll be standing at the beach on the west coast staring at Mexico from 500 miles away? Him and his effing culture wars. He can’t solve actual problems so let’s just pretend to govern.
    Imagine, if you will, that we had a functioning Congress that could pass laws to fix some of these problems – a two year moratorium on political asylum while somebody figures this out would work.

    Reply

  • Impeach Biden

    February 1, 2024 at 10:51 am

    Sad state of affairs when the President will not do his job. It’s up to the individual states Governor’s to pick up the slack. Before you Demo’s come on here to defend Joe’s inaction, remember the Executive Order’s he signed on day one and remember there are laws out there right now that he will not enforce.

    Reply

  • Treason

    February 1, 2024 at 11:12 am

    Treasonous

    Reply

  • Abcdefii

    February 1, 2024 at 11:16 am

    Trump told them not to agree to the bi partisan agreement in congress. GOP theatrics to ruin the country

    Reply

  • jean solomon

    February 1, 2024 at 12:10 pm

    lol, RON’S troops look like they could use some hard training; looking at them, i seriously doubt if they could outrun anyone…of course, RON isn’t a good example either..they all need to run a few miles.

    Reply

