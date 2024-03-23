March 23, 2024
North Florida secures ‘Hope’ money from Casey DeSantis

A.G. Gancarski

Casey DeSantis Hope Florida
The $50K came from private charity, not taxpayer coffers.

Florida’s First Lady is distributing $50,000 to five non-profits in Suwannee, Madison, and Columbia counties.

Pregnancy Care Center, First Baptist Church of Live Oak, Love in the Name of Christ of Suwannee County, Christian Service Center of Columbia County, and Forgotten Coast K9 will all get $10,000 each, the Governor’s Office announced Friday.

These are funds from private charity, not taxpayer coffers.

“It was a pleasure to visit Suwannee County (Friday) to recognize and award Hope Florida funding to five nonprofits in the local community,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “It is heartwarming to meet more Florida nonprofit organizations that are generously serving those in need. I am grateful for this opportunity to be able to supplement their efforts with funding.”

“Thanks to the leadership of First Lady Casey DeSantis, Hope Florida has transformed the way we interact with families in the state of Florida,” said Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris.

“What makes the Hope Florida program so special is the collaboration with nonprofits and faith institutions throughout the state, and today we were able to honor a few organizations doing excellent work with their communities,” Harris added.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • KKKasey

    March 23, 2024 at 3:51 pm

    Hmmm. why didn’t she give any to planned parenthood? they provide women’s health services. I’m sure they were only non profits that support the white evangelical view of the world…No abortions.. no birth control..no immigrants.. only white people in the state of florida..no diversity..no history.. ban all books of truth

    Reply

