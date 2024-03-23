North Florida secures ‘Hope’ money from Casey DeSantis

Florida’s First Lady is distributing $50,000 to five non-profits in Suwannee, Madison, and Columbia counties.

Pregnancy Care Center, First Baptist Church of Live Oak, Love in the Name of Christ of Suwannee County, Christian Service Center of Columbia County, and Forgotten Coast K9 will all get $10,000 each, the Governor’s Office announced Friday.

These are funds from private charity, not taxpayer coffers.

“It was a pleasure to visit Suwannee County (Friday) to recognize and award Hope Florida funding to five nonprofits in the local community,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “It is heartwarming to meet more Florida nonprofit organizations that are generously serving those in need. I am grateful for this opportunity to be able to supplement their efforts with funding.”

“Thanks to the leadership of First Lady Casey DeSantis, Hope Florida has transformed the way we interact with families in the state of Florida,” said Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris.

“What makes the Hope Florida program so special is the collaboration with nonprofits and faith institutions throughout the state, and today we were able to honor a few organizations doing excellent work with their communities,” Harris added.