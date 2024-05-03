Ron DeSantis attacks Palestinians’ ‘rotten culture’

Florida’s Governor continues to fulminate about Palestinians, amid President Joe Biden exploring bringing refugees from Gaza to the U.S. via the United States Refugee Admissions Program.

During a very friendly interview with conservative host Mark Levin, Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed “the notion that somehow you can separate terrorists from, like, freedom lovers at a place like the Gaza Strip.”

“You don’t have to be a member of Hamas,” DeSantis said.

“The fact is they’ve got a very rotten culture and people that are not members of Hamas, who do not believe Israel should exist, support what Hamas did in October. So that’s just the reality that we’re dealing with. So it’s not in America’s interest to be importing those types of pathologies from the Middle East into our country domestically. So the number of Palestinian Arabs we should be importing from Gaza is zero.”

DeSantis also suggested that the President is driven by political rather than humanitarian concerns during his radio hit, saying “he looks at how this whole issue has fractured the left-wing base and he’s trying to kowtow to these people just to save his political hide in the upcoming election.”

These are the second prominent comments DeSantis made on the subject this week.

During a stop in Hardee County, he said allowing refugees in would be tantamount to a move to “import those blood feuds to this country.”

The Governor had previously bemoaned a “toxic culture” among Palestinians, saying they are “all antisemitic,” and blaming them for Bethlehem being a “pigsty.”