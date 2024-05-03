Ron DeSantis attacks Palestinians’ ‘rotten culture’

Florida’s Governor continues to fulminate about Palestinians, amid President Joe Biden exploring bringing refugees from Gaza to the U.S. via the United States Refugee Admissions Program.
During a very friendly interview with conservative host Mark Levin, Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed “the notion that somehow you can separate terrorists from, like, freedom lovers at a place like the Gaza Strip.”
“You don’t have to be a member of Hamas,” DeSantis said.
“The fact is they’ve got a very rotten culture and people that are not members of Hamas, who do not believe Israel should exist, support what Hamas did in October. So that’s just the reality that we’re dealing with. So it’s not in America’s interest to be importing those types of pathologies from the Middle East into our country domestically. So the number of Palestinian Arabs we should be importing from Gaza is zero.”
DeSantis also suggested that the President is driven by political rather than humanitarian concerns during his radio hit, saying “he looks at how this whole issue has fractured the left-wing base and he’s trying to kowtow to these people just to save his political hide in the upcoming election.”
These are the second prominent comments DeSantis made on the subject this week.
During a stop in Hardee County, he said allowing refugees in would be tantamount to a move to “import those blood feuds to this country.”
The Governor had previously bemoaned a “toxic culture” among Palestinians, saying they are “all antisemitic,” and blaming them for Bethlehem being a “pigsty.”
19 comments
Impeach Biden
May 3, 2024 at 8:46 am
Love my Governor. No wonder Florida is a highly desirable place to live. Look at the chaos and damage and trash those Hamas supporting idiots have done. Round up the agitators here on student visas and ship them out. The US students that were participating should be documented and put on a “No freebies from Joe” list. I’ll be damn if my hard earned tax money should go to this.
tim
May 3, 2024 at 9:11 am
100%!
tom
May 3, 2024 at 9:27 am
HOWLER MONKEY, it sounds like your whining about something, but i can’t tell what it is. your love of a very bad governor says a lot about your character.
FLPatriot
May 3, 2024 at 9:31 am
Same goes for any American involved in J6
Hung Wiil
May 3, 2024 at 9:36 am
The Palestinian culture is a product of Islam, it can be nothing else but rot. Look at the life span, spending power, access to food and water throughout the middle east. S hole countries is all you get. Peace be upon you.
Impeach Biden
May 3, 2024 at 8:57 am
Ask yourself this, why won’t Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and others not take Hamas refugees? They don’t want em but watch Slo Joe take them. More people that we can’t afford to take care of and they bring their toxic politics with them. Riots will become common place in our rapidly crumbling USA. Learn from the mistakes in Europe.
tim
May 3, 2024 at 9:11 am
Again, 100%!
tom
May 3, 2024 at 9:21 am
TIM, whatever dude.
tom
May 3, 2024 at 9:28 am
TIM, are you a howler monkey too? howling all the time in a mindless chaos.
tom
May 3, 2024 at 9:20 am
HOWLER MONKEY, what if countries started denying entry if you are from the state of florida. and the reason they gave for it was because florida is where trump, desantis, and lots of maga cultist live. you are so bigoted, it”s deplorable.
Impeach Biden
May 3, 2024 at 9:27 am
Come up with your own call signs you copycat. Come on Rick there has got to be an original thought in that pea brain.
tom
May 3, 2024 at 9:31 am
HOWLER MONKEY, quit worring so much about me. you howl all the time in a mindless chaos. what better name for you. if you had man balls, you would use your real name.
Impeach Biden
May 3, 2024 at 9:40 am
I will never use my real name because creeps like you might show up at my front door.
rick whitaker
May 3, 2024 at 9:54 am
HOWLER MONKEY, i used my real name and i would would welcome you at my door. maybe i could teach you a few thousand things you need to know. so you have no man balls?
Impeach Biden
May 3, 2024 at 10:03 am
Oh I got man balls. I think you were hitting on me when you called me “Peachy”. I don’t swing that way. Too many crazies like you out there. I read stories all the time of crazies like you offing people at their front door.
Impeach Biden
May 3, 2024 at 9:29 am
Making general statements like that means you need a big dose of unconscious bias training.
tom
May 3, 2024 at 9:32 am
HOWLER MONKEY, whatever dude.
FLPatriot
May 3, 2024 at 9:32 am
Hamas is different than Palestinians. You can’t group them all as 1.
tom
May 3, 2024 at 9:36 am
FLP, why do some folks like howler monkey find that simple concept so hard to comprehend. of course that is a rhetorical statement, i know several reasons why HM does that crap.