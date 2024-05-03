Yvette Drucker announces 2026 bid to replace Lori Berman

Boca Raton Deputy Mayor Yvette Drucker is joining the 2026 contest to succeed Democratic Sen. Lori Berman.

Berman represents Senate District 26 but is term-limited in the next cycle. Drucker is now joining the race to replace Berman, setting up a Democratic Primary with current Rep. David Silvers.

“I am excited to represent the people of Palm Beach County in the State Senate,” Drucker said in a statement announcing her run.

“My real-world experience as a human resource professional and background in public service focused on advocacy for families and children equips me to effectively represent our district in Tallahassee. I am ready to bring my passion and experience to the State Senate and continue the remarkable work Lori Berman has done fighting for Democratic values and standing up to extremism in Tallahassee.”

Ducker won a seat on the Boca Raton City Council in March 2021. She then earned re-election with 77% support and is now serving as Deputy Mayor.

Drucker also serves on the Palm Beach County Transportation Planning Agency Executive Board, the Florida and Palm Beach League of Cities, the National League of Cities, the Women in Municipal Government (WIMG) Committee, and the Hispanic Elected Local Officials (HELO). She has also previously served on the City of Boca Raton Education Task Force.

She has also served in several other community roles, including as Statewide Public Affairs (SPAC) Chair for a coalition of 23 member Florida Junior Leagues, President of the Boca Raton Historical Society and Executive Board Member of the Junior League of Boca Raton.

The contest is expected to be a competitive one. Republican Rep. Rick Roth has also filed to run for the seat. Berman won re-election in 2022 by just over 9 points, giving the GOP hope that they can flip the seat. That 2022 cycle was historically strong for Republicans, however.

SD 26 covers portions of southern Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton and Delray Beach in the east and stretching westward to South Bay and Belle Glade.