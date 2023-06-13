June 13, 2023
David Silvers launches 2026 campaign to succeed Lori Berman in SD 26
Image via David Silvers.

David Silvers
His Senate candidacy follows years of uninterrupted lawmaking in the Florida House.

Democratic Rep. David Silvers is running for Senate — though it’ll be a few years before Palm Beach County voters see his name on a ballot again.

Silvers, who has served in the Florida House since 2016, filed paperwork to seek the seat representing Senate District 26 in 2026, when Democratic Sen. Lori Berman terms out.

Between when he reaches his own term limits in the Legislature’s lower chamber next year and then, he intends to spend time with his family while preparing for his campaign and contributing to local advocacy efforts.

“I am excited to announce my candidacy for (SD 26),” Silvers said in a statement Tuesday, shortly after the Florida Division of Elections listed him as an active candidate.

“In the Florida Legislature, I’ve worked with my colleagues to champion smart policies that benefit Palm Beach County and our state. I’m incredibly proud of the efforts made on mental health and criminal justice reform, in addition to supporting public education, women’s rights and our senior families.”

Last week, Silvers confirmed he was canceling a bid for Senate District 24 to avoid a “costly Democratic (Primary)” with Palm Beach Commissioner Mack Bernard. Bernard and Sen. Bobby Powell, who currently represents SD 24, are hoping to swap seats next year.

“I’m proud to support Commissioner Mack Bernard for (SD 24) and look forward to working with him in the future,” he said at the time.

He then also confirmed plans to succeed Berman in 2026 in SD 26, which spans a large portion of Palm Beach County, including parts of Belle Glade, Boca Raton, Briny Breezes, Delray Beach, Gulf Stream, Highland Beach, Ocean Ridge, South Bay and Wellington.

A cable, e-commerce and publishing executive who currently represents House District 89, Silvers wasn’t a particularly prolific lawmaker during the 2023 Legislative Session, when he produced just six bills.

But what the Lake Clark Shores resident lacked in fecundity he made up for in effectiveness. Of the six measures Silvers carried this year, five passed and two already received the Governor’s signature despite Democrats being outnumbered more than twofold in the Legislature.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

