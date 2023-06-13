June 13, 2023
Gavin Newsom bets on Donald Trump against Ron DeSantis
Gavin Newsom ponies up to make Ron DeSantis a one-termer.

A.G. Gancarski
June 13, 2023

newsom
'He will clean his clock.'

The enduring east coast/west coast feud continues between the Governors of Florida and California.

On “Hannity,” California’s Gavin Newsom said Ron DeSantis‘ run for President was doomed, predicting that former President Donald Trump would “clean his clock.”

Newsom’s prediction that Trump would thump DeSantis came during a spirited exchange with the Fox News Channel host about migrant flights Florida sent to Sacramento from Texas, which Newsom claims were a “stunt,” “embarrassing” and “pathetic.”

DeSantis has fought for more than a year with Gov. Newsom, a bi-coastal battle between two Governors who have not faced significant tests in their own states of late. By POLITICO’s reckoning, Newsom and DeSantis are “sworn enemies that need each other.” And there may be something to that.

On “Hannity,” Newsom also claimed he would do a three-hour debate with DeSantis with the Fox News perennial hosting, on “one day’s notice with no notes.”

We have reached out to the Governor’s Office and the DeSantis campaign to see if there is interest in this particular event.

Newsom’s latest comments come as DeSantis continues to struggle in polling, including among Golden State Republicans.

A recent Public Policy Institute of California survey, which was conducted May 17-24, shows the former President with 50% support, way ahead of DeSantis at 21%.

Former Vice President Mike Pence has 10% support, good for a competitive third place. Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney’s 7% puts her in fourth place. No other candidate or potential candidate topped 3%.

This is the second recent poll to suggest DeSantis is facing a deficit in California.

The latest Berkeley Institute of Government Studies survey shows Trump ahead of DeSantis in a crowded field, 44% to 26%, reflecting a 26-point movement toward the former President at DeSantis’ expense in recent months. In February, DeSantis was up 37% to 29%.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

