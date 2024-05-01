Last Call for 5.1.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Florida’s six-week abortion ban went into effect today, drawing criticism — and calls to action — from elected Democrats and pro-abortion rights groups.

Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book said the ban will have “dire consequences” and that the state has “taken a dangerous, disastrous step back in time where women have fewer rights today than our grandmothers before us.”

In a separate statement, Jacksonville Democratic Sen. Tracie Davis said the ban will “have multiple detrimental effects” and that it “underscores the ongoing challenges to women’s rights and it is a devastating day for women everywhere.”

Both Senators urged voters concerned about abortion rights to show up in November to support Amendment 4, which would prevent the state from restricting abortion before viability.

Vice President Kamala Harris laid into the messaging during a stop in Jacksonville Wednesday morning, telling attendees at the Prime Osborn Center that Donald Trump bears responsibility for the ban.

“Across our nation, we witness a full-on assault, state by state, on reproductive freedom and understand who is to blame,” she said.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried used the same line of attack: “This is Donald Trump’s ban. He cleared the way for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade in a ruling that was leaked nearly two years ago to this day, creating a nationwide health care crisis that has already put women’s lives at risk and taken away fundamental rights from millions of women in Florida and across the country.”

While Amendment 4 will provide voters the opportunity to roll back the ban, recent polling from Emerson College indicates the electorate isn’t quite sold. Just 42% of Florida voters said they planned to vote ‘yes’ in November, while 25% are locked in on ‘no’ and the remaining third are undecided. Constitutional amendments must earn 60% support to pass.

“Trump did this.”

— Vice President Kamala Harris, on Florida’s six-week abortion ban.

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Given his stance on DEP’s decision to move ahead with an oil drilling permit near the Apalachicola River, we’d advise you not to order Sen. Corey Simon a Petroleum, Drill, Texas Tea or any other fossil fuel-themed drinks.

Mix up a Ward Eight for Don Gaetz, who continued to ward off potential challengers in Senate District 1 by announcing endorsements from eight former Senate Presidents.

Florida is home to hundreds of miles of beautiful beaches, the top theme parks in the world and … some of the worst places to get behind the wheel in the country. If you manage to get where you’re going in piece, order yourself a Sunday Driver.

Desperate Heat need win to keep season alive

The Miami Heat need a win to keep their season alive as they travel to Boston to face the Celtics in Game 5 of their NBA Playoff series.

Miami trails three games to one after losing 102-88 at home on Monday night. The Heat saw Derrick White score a career-high 38 points to lead the Celtics to the win. The home court has not provided an advantage for Miami against Boston. The Celtics’ win was the sixth straight in Miami and 14th win in the last 17 games in South Florida.

Bam Adebayo led Miami with 25 points and 17 rebounds. The Heat played without starters Jimmy Butler (knee) and Terry Rozier (neck) due to injuries. It was the second straight game that saw Miami score fewer than 90 points.

The Heat must win three straight games against the Celtics to advance in the playoffs. How unlikely is that?

Entering this postseason, there had been 281 playoff series that started with one team up three games to one. The trailing team came back to win the series 13 times. One of those comebacks included the Heat coming back from 3-1 down to beat the New York Knicks in the 1997 Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Celtics did not lose three straight games all season.

Also tonight:

6:40 p.m. — Colorado Rockies @ Miami Marlins

