Poll: 42% support abortion rights ballot question, but nearly 1/3 are undecided

Gabrielle RussonApril 11, 20243min1

Democrats are fired up and using the issue of abortion rights to galvanize its base.

A new poll says about 42% of Florida voters support the abortion rights ballot initiative in November, while 25% are against and 32% are undecided.

“Fifty-six percent of Democrats and 44% of independents plan to vote in favor of a constitutional right to abortion before fetal viability,” said Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling. “Republicans are more split: 36% plan to vote no, 30% yes, and 34% are unsure.”

Emerson College released the findings from its latest survey Thursday. In addition to the ballot question, the survey asked voters whether they supported individual candidates. Donald Trump is leading over President Joe Biden in the Sunshine State, the poll said.

With the state’s six-week abortion ban cleared to take effect, Florida voters will decide whether to approve a constitutional amendment that limits government intervention in abortion procedures.

“A majority of voters (57%) find the six-week abortion ban that will become state law next month is ‘too strict.’ Fifteen percent think it is not strict enough, and 28% think it is about right,” Emerson College Polling said in the news release. “Regarding the current 15-week ban, 43% think it is too strict, 21% think it is not strict enough and 36% think it is about right.”

The Emerson College’s poll, which sampled 1,000 voters on April 9 and April 10, has a +/- 3-percentage-point margin of error. The Emerson College Polling Center describes itself as a “non-partisan organization that administers opinion surveys to better understand the attitudes and beliefs of the public.”

“The data sets were weighted by gender, education, race, age, party affiliation, and region based on 2024 registration modeling. Turnout modeling is based on U.S. Census parameters, and voter registration data,” Emerson said about its methodology.

Democrats are fired up and using the issue of abortion rights to galvanize its base. In Arizona, the state’s Supreme Court ruled this week a Civil War-era rule on banning abortions, except to save the mother’s life but not in cases of incest or rape, is valid on the books. Biden’s campaign said the decision is sending shockwaves through the country.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

One comment

  • Impeach Biden

    April 11, 2024 at 11:07 am

    When you can’t campaign on the economy
    When you can’t campaign on crime
    When you cant campaign on foreign policy
    When you can’t campaign on immigration

    You blow the dust off of the old Demo playbook:

    The Repubs are coming for abortion, social security, Medicare / Medicaid. The uninformed zombies of course will buy into it! Only the dumb amongst us believe that.

    Reply

